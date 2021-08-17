When Emily Lowell was in elementary school, her father suggested she attend Hartford High School field hockey coach Heather Scudder’s camp in White River Junction.
Lowell hated it. She called home and told her father she wasn’t any good.
Her father went to watch her play at the camp and told his daughter that he didn’t see what she was talking about. He told me, “You’re really good.”
That was all she needed.
“After that, I loved it,” Lowell said.
Now, the former Otter Valley Union High School and Castleton University field hockey standout is loving the game as Castleton University’s field hockey coach.
She comes to the job late with the season opener set for Sept. 1 against Union at CU’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Her challenge will be getting the Spartans ready to compete in the Little East Conference.
“It’s a tough league but Emily is a tough cookie,” said Stacey Edmunds, Lowell’s coach all four years at Otter Valley.
“It’s exciting. Field hockey has been a significant part of her life for a long time.
“Her passion, commitment and leadership are going to pay off. I saw that in Emily all of the years that I coached her.
“I can’t wait to see her shine at that level.”
Edmunds was the third person Lowell called, after her mother and father, about the news of getting the Castleton job.
“Stacey is like a second mom,” Lowell said.
When Charlotte MacDonald resigned this summer, Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson had to find her successor in a hurry.
Lowell was hired less than three weeks ago.
She will inherit her first team, coming in too late to recruit. Still, she feels good about the roster of 16 players and what the Spartans might be able to accomplish this fall.
Nobody played field hockey in the Little East in 2020 so it is pretty difficult to predict the league this season.
“Everyone has been out of the game since 2019. It’s anyone’s game. You don’t know what to expect,” Lowell said.
Lowell had a great experience with the sport at Otter Valley. Even her ACL injury turned into something good.
Jim Hill, now the Fair Haven football coach, was coaching the girls club lacrosse team at Otter Valley. He knew Lowell was on the shelf with the injury so he asked her to act as his assistant coach.
“That is when I really fell in love with coaching,” Lowell said.
Lowell was at NCAA Division II University of New Haven as an assistant women’s lacrosse coach in 2020.
“Then everything (COVID) happened and there were no jobs,” Lowell said.
But there was a major benefit to her brief time at New Haven. She was working under head coach Kelsi Lykens, someone with a breadth of knowledge about the game that made a big impression on Lowell.
New Haven was a new program, launched in 2017, so Lykens had to do a lot of teaching. Nobody soaked up more from the lessons than Lowell.
“I learned a lot under Kelsi,” Lowell said. “Kelsi’s game knowledge is unreal.”
Another of her coaching role models is Middlebury College field hockey coach Katharine DiLorenzo, owner of three NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year awards and seven NESCAC championships.
“She is so helpful,” Lowell said. “She has my respect and she has her players’ respect.”
Lowell was an events coordinator at the Mountain Top Inn Resort in Chittenden when she got the job at Castleton.
All of a sudden, she was back in her element and earning her livelihood with her passion.
She loves every aspect of coaching college field hockey including the recruiting.
“I did a lot of recruiting at New Haven. I traveled to club tournaments in Connecticut and New Hampshire,” Lowell said. “I made a lot of connections.”
She will recruit vigorously online but also wants to get out and see players live.
“I want to get our name out, going to places like Pennsylvania and Florida. There are different levels of field hockey played throughout the country,” Lowell said.
She won’t overlook Vermont.
“There are some strong programs in the state like South Burlington, Bellows Falls and Burr and Burton,” she said.
All of her assistant coaches are volunteers but Lowell said as soon as former CU teammates heard that she had the job, they came forward and offered support.
She wants the Spartans to be able to control the game and the tempo by possessing the ball.
That is why a focus of Wednesday’s first practice will be working on hand speed, a skill necessary for beating defenders and controlling the ball.
Since nobody has played the game since 2019, she said she ill not watch any film of Castleton games.
“It is a completely new year,” she said.
Lowell and her sister Allison Lowell had outstanding playing careers at Otter Valley and Castleton.
Emily rang up 33 career goals for the Spartans and Allison finished with 22 goals and 21 assists. Emily was North Atlantic Conference Player of the Year her senior season.
She wants to make certain her players have an experience at Castleton as good as the one she had.
“Field hockey made my college years amazing. I want that for them,” Lowell said.
