PROCTOR — It's not every night that both coaches are fairly happy after a game but Long Trail's Mike Olson and Proctor's Jake Eaton left the building with positive thoughts following the Mountain Lions' 66-41 victory over Proctor.
"This is always a tough environment and we handled it. We knew that we were going to get their best shot," Olson said.
The Phantoms weren't intimidated by the 15-1 record the Lions brought to the Almo Buggiani Gym and stood up to them for as long as they could.
When Proctor's Levi Petit sank two free throws it knotted the score at 8-8.
But shortly after that, the Phantoms were worn down by Long Trail's size.
"They made every shot," Eaton said. "I thought we had good energy and that we executed well.
"Sometimes you just have to tip your cap to the other guy but I thought we played better tonight than we had been lately. Long Trail is a really good team."
Long Trail was in command by halftime, leading 34-19.
They just pulled steadily away from there.
It's too bad that retired NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski already has the nickname the Polish Rifle because that would be the perfect moniker for Long Trail's outstanding point guard Tomasz Koc.
He riddles defenses every night with his 3-point shooting, skillful ball handling and deft passes.
He had four 3-point field goals on this evening on the way to 23 points.
Ty Dickerson complemented him with a strong inside game, scoring 18.
Luca Goff added seven points and 13 rebounds and JD Redding tossed in seven points.
Bryson Bourn led the Phantoms with 13 points. Petit followed with seven and Carter Crossmon added five.
"Bourn is a tough player. I like his game," Olson said.
"I am encouraged. We weren't the best team tonight but we played al lot better," Eaton said.
"Long Trail was hitting on all cylinders."
The Mountain Lions figure to have one of their tougher tests on Saturday afternoon when they go against White River Valley at home.
WRV is one of the few Division IV teams with comparable size and the Wildcats' length comes in an athletic package.
Long Trail senior Patryk Likaszewski knows it is a statement game.
"We want to show how we can play," Likaszewski.
Likaszewski also said the student body is beginning to pick up on this special season and students made the trip to Proctor, sitting together as a vocal contingent.
"They are always here for the team," Likaszewski said.
"We had good balance," Olson said.
The Mountain Lions boast uncommon size for a Division IV team with starters Likaszewski, Redding and Jacob Leary all standing at 6-foot-3 or more. Then, the 6-oot-4 Dickerson comes off the bench and dominated the boards. He got the bulk of his 18 points inside.
"What can you do?" Eaton said.
It is a question that has been asked around the league after playing against the Mountain Lions.
NOTES: Following the showdown with WRV, Long Trail's remaining games are against Arlington and Sharon. ... The Mountain Lions have won 12 straight since their only loss, a 50-47 decision at Green Mountain. ... Proctor plays at West Rutland on Feb. 21 and then has its Senior Night against Poultney on Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.