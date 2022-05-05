PROCTOR — Proctor's Rhi Lubaszweski wasn't trying to hit the ball over the fence in the Phantoms' 15-7 victory over West Rutland in Thursday's softball game at the Elm Street complex. She did it twice, anyway.
"Home runs don't win games, line drives do. I was just trying to put the ball in play," Lubaszewski said.
"I didn't think the second one was going out so that was the cherry on top."
Lubaszewski wound up with six RBIs — a three-run homer to right in the first inning and three-run home run to left in the third.
She never got a chance to hit again. She was issued intentional walks in the fourth and fifth innings.
"It is a little frustrating but I like to get on and run the bases," Lubaszewski said of the free passes.
The victory keeps the Phantoms unbeaten though five games.
It was the second straight loss for the 5-2 Golden Horde.
Proctor coach Abby Bennett feels the Phantoms boast a lineup without any soft spots.
"We are hitting the ball hard. There is nobody in our lineup that I don't have confidence in," Bennett said.
The Phantoms have now powered five balls out of the park in the last two games.
The Golden Horde pushed two runs across in the first on a two-run single by Bella Coombs.
Lubaszewski erased that lead in the bottom of the inning.
The Golden Horde looked to be taking control of the game in the third when they scored four times to take a 6-4 lead. Kennah Wright-Chapman led off the inning with double in the right-center gap and then Proctor pitcher Cadence Goodwin lost her release point for a spell, issuing three walks and hitting a batter.
Sohyr Perry made her pay with a hard two-run single up the middle.
But it was the Phantoms taking the lead for good with a five-run third that put them up 9-6.
Laci French doubled in the inning, just a small part of her big day. French went 3-for-3 with the double and an inside-the-park home run and scored four runs.
Lubaszewski's second three-run homer was the big blow in the frame that also included a base hit by Goodwin.
The Phantoms followed that inning with four more runs in the fourth to put a stranglehold on the game with a 13-6 lead.
The Phantoms are now averaging just over 15 runs per game.
But the Phantoms not only did it with the bats, they also threw the leather at the Horde. They've been getting solid infield pay all season but on this day, the outfield of Jenna Davine, Meghan Cole and Angel Traverse came up with spectacular plays.
But the single best defensive gem of the day was turned in by West Rutland left fielder Camryn Williams, a diving catch of a sinking line drive to rob Davine of a hit in the second inning.
Peyton Guay pitched the entire game for Westside and struck out four.
The Horde's cleanup batter, Guay was shown plenty of respect as the Phantoms intentionally walked her twice.
Goodwin pitched 4 1/3 innings and struck out seven.
After Goodwin gave up a base hit and two walks, Davine relieved her with one out in the fifth. The slow serves of Davine were effective as she induced two straight fly ball outs to end the inning.
French had three hits and Goodwin, Lubaszewski and Angel Travese two apiece to lead Proctor's 12-hit attack.
Six of Davine's eight outs were balls that Westside hitters lofted into the air.
"We did exactly what they wanted us to do," said Westside assistant coach Carl Serrani of the way Davine handled their batters.
"We spent last night (Wednesday) just focusing on our hitting," Lubaszewski said.
It showed.
Cole has been a big addition to the team with her outfield play even though she nearly did not play this senior season.
"Meghan Cole has never played softball before," Bennett said. "She told me that she wasn't going to go out. She told me she was terrible at it. I said, 'give it a try.'"
The Golden Horde will try to end their losing streak on Saturday against an Otter Valley team that has won five straight games.
The Phantoms are at Poultney that day.
