WEST HAVEN — Billy Lussier earned his first Sunoco Sportsman Modified victory of the season during an action-packed night with 155 cars in the pit area.
Josh LeClaire (Limited Sportsman), Daryl Gebo (Rookie Sportsman), Roger LaDuc (500cc Mini Sprint), Clemmy Bell (Mini Stock), and Eric Leno (Enduro) also visited victory lane at the bowl.
Shawn McPhee and Adam Piper led the 28-car field to Bob Bigelow’s green flag, with Piper taking the early lead driving his R&L Rubbish Removal No. 66. He’d hold onto the top spot until the MJ Pelter Construction No. 13 of Frank Hoard III came calling. Hoard would take charge, but a hard running Billy Lussier wanted to earn his first win on a half mile track with his Up 2 BBQ No. 25.
Lussier, who started eighth, worked his way to second, but misfortune struck for race leader Frank Hoard III. A broken axle sent him to the pits and Lussier to the lead. From there the working man’s winner, Billy Lussier would cruise to the popular 30-lap Sunoco Sportsman Modified victory. Shawn McPhee, Adam Piper, James Hanson and Brian Whittemore completed the top five, while Todd Stone earned the Wray ‘Diesel Smoke’ Roberts Hard Charger award presented by Ed ‘Elmo’ Allen and Elmo’s Pit Stop.
Brent Warren, Adam Piper, and Elmo Reckner were heat race winners. Todd Stone won the last chance qualifier. Stone also earned $100 Elmo’s Pit Stop bonus bucks, which is randomly drawn during the weekly pit meeting for all starts from the previous week.
Josh LeClaire kept the first-time winners party going when he parked it in victory lane after the O’Reilly Auto Parts Limited Sportsman 25-lap feature. Bubba McPhee was putting in work, driving from his 13th starting spot to finish runner up. Red hot Evan Roberts, ‘Santa’ Bob Kilburn and John Gosselin rounded out the top five finishers.
Josh LeClaire, William Duprey, and John Gosselin were heat race winners.
Daryl Gebo earned his second 20-lap Rookie Sportsman feature win of the season. Both Camden Duffy and Steve Miller had impressive runs moving forward through the field on their way to top five finishes grabbing second and third. Rounding out the top five were William Lussier Jr. and Russ Farr.
Robert Gauthier and Kamden Duffy were heat race winners.
Roger LaDuc earned his second Friend Construction 500cc Mini Sprint feature win. Rounding out the top five were Logan Dennis, Levi Benoure, Chayton Young and Vern Woodard.
Roger LaDuc and Kevin Smith were heat race winners.
Clemmy Bell earned his first 15-lap Mini Stock feature win Saturday night. He did so after charging from 15th to victory lane. Rounding out the top five were Adam Mahoney, Chris Summer, Matt Wade and Austin McKirryher.
Brian Blake, Jake Barrows, and Chris Summer were heat race winners. Cody Dion won the B-Main.
Eric Leno won his second 50-lap Enduro of the season at the bowl, with Vinnie Kendall, Adam Stickle, George Wanner and Eric Friend rounding out the top five.
Next up for Devil’s Bowl Speedway is another special weekly event on Saturday featuring Twin 20’s for the Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds and Super Stocks. Pits open at 4 p.m., grandstands open at 5:30 p.m., with racing to start at 7 p.m.
