Gary MacDonald won state baseball championships coaching at Poultney and Mill River and played the game until he was 63 years old. His final game in the senior league, his pitching adversary was Bill Lee.
Yes, that Bill Lee. The zany left-hander who won a 119 major league games and posed for the cover of a national magazine wearing a spaceman’s suit.
MacDonald’s team came up short that day, losing 1-0 although MacDonald pointed out he did not get the loss after working eight innings.
MacDonald had great success coaching varsity baseball at Poultney and Mill River. He guided the Blue Devils to three state title games, winning the crown with a 4-2 victory over Whitcomb in 1992. He coached Mill River to its first state crown in the sport in 2014.
His accomplishments have earned him a spot in the Vermont Principals’ Association’s Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be May 20 at the Capital Plaza in Montpelier.
His 2002 Poultney team did not win a state title but shook up the playoff brackets and turned on the town.
“We did not have a very good season,” MacDonald said. “I think we were the No. 14 or No. 15 seed. We went up to BFA-Fairfax. They were the No. 2 seed and we beat them.”
Back then, if you beat a team that had a better seed, you inherited their seed. That meant the Blue Devils’ next game was at home against Green Mountain.
They won again, edging the Chieftains 6-5 on a walk-off home run by Hans Stoneberg.
They bowed out in the semifinals but the team captured the imagination of Blue Devil fans. They came in droves to watch that game with Green Mountain.
“The field was packed. That was one of the biggest crowds I had ever seen at a high school baseball game,” MacDonald said.
MacDonald’s daughter Jessica was undefeated as the junior high school pitcher at Mill River. The only problem was that MacDonald never got to see her pitch due to his own schedule.
That is why he stepped down as the Poultney coach. He was not going to miss Jessica’s varsity career.
Then things happened quickly. Shirley Bruso asked MacDonald to help out with the Mill River varsity softball team.
Then, a position in Industrial Arts opened up at Mill River so MacDonald had a new career address.
That led to becoming the Minutemen’s varsity baseball coach eventually and it was quite a six-year ride. The Minutemen were 69-39 during MacDonald’s tenure, highlighted by that 2014 state championship.
The Minutemen defeated Harwood 7-4 in the title game played at Montpelier’s Mountaineer Field.
The bottom of the order came through for the Minutemen. No. 8 batter Mark Miele was 2-for-3 and scored two runs and No. 9 hitter Jake Nicols also came up big.
When MacDonald finally left the dugout, he had amassed more than 300 coaching victories.
An Industrial Arts teacher, MacDonald helped build the dugouts at Poultney High School.
It was not long after the dugouts were completed that MacDonald was in the visiting dugout, pulling the strings for Mill River against the Blue Devils.
MacDonald has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of congratulatory messages from former players about his Hall of Fame selection.
He is 70 but played baseball until age 63 and also competed for three decades as a catcher in softball leagues in Springfield and Poultney.
He played on one Modified Fast Pitch softball team, Morse’s Market out of Springfield, that made it to the national tournament held at Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah, Florida in 1990.
“I have always been a lover of playing ball,” MacDonald said.
It is evident that he was extremely successful at infusing his high school baseball players with that same love of the game.
