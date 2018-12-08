You could almost hear legendary Boston Celtics play-by-play man Johnny Most's voice reverberating through Rutland's Keefe Gym on Saturday. Only it wasn't John Havlicek who stole the ball, it was Elise Magro. Her steal with two ticks left on the clock preserved Rutland's 47-46 victory over Essex in girls basketball action in the North-South Challenge.
"I thought they were going to try to get the ball to 32 (Sarah Coulter) and I knew I had the angle on it," Magro said.
Essex was putting the ball in play under its own basket with 10.7 seconds remaining. The Raider defense forced them down to a couple of seconds and that's when Magro made her play.
The situation didn't become dicey until the end. The Raiders had been in control most of the evening, leading 28-19 at the half and 36-29 heading into the fourth quarter. They sometimes had double-digit leads.
But the final quarter was a white knuckler as the Hornets tied it at 42-42.
It was here that Rutland's Kendra Sabotka showed her mettle. She put the Raiders ahead with a hoop and then stuck a 3-pointer to move the score to 47-42.
The Hornets sliced the margin to one on an inside hoop by Anna Sabourin and two free throws from Coulter.
The most exciting facet of the night for Rutland and its fans was a new-look offense that had plenty of sizzle.
Recent years have seen the Raiders play tough, in-your-face defense but come up short in low scoring games due to a lack of production by the offense. When the offense did light up the board in those years, it was being fed by the defense.
But on this night, the offense ignited itself with some outstanding interior passing and athleticism in taking the ball to the hole.
"We have been known for our defense but tonight I think our offense is what got us our energy and got us going," Magro said.
The Raiders weren't able to put the Hornets away when they had a 41-33 lead with less than six minutes to play in the game, but even that had a positive spin to it felt Rutland coach Nate Bellomo.
He liked that his team was able to keep things together when things got sticky down the stretch.
"We're young but we grew up today," Bellomo said."Like I told the girls, we bent but we didn't break. We've grown up and gotten a little tougher this year."
Magro led the Raiders with 15 points and Sabotka followed with 11.
Rylee Burgess and Leigha Charron brought their lunch pails. They worked hard all game under the boards, along with Makieya Hendrickson. In past years the Hornets have been able to win the battle of the boards but those three more than held their own. Burgess also added eight points and Charron seven.
The Raiders helped themselves at the line, shooting 10 for 14. The Hornets were also good at the stripe, 7 of 10.
Coulter led the Hornets with 15 points and she nailed three 3-pointers. Adrienne Noyes and Sabourin followed her with eight points apiece.
The difference in the Raider offense was apparent from the beginning as they hit the Hornets with it early. After Coulter connected on a 3-point field goal to put Essex in front 3-2, the Raider offense kicked into gear.
Magro tallied a hoop on a nice spin move and then she set up Charron for an inside hoop with a gorgeous feed. Magro then drove hard to the hole and earned a three-point play. Anna Bower converted a running layup. The 10 unanswered points had the Raiders ahead 12-2.
It was the type of offensive spree that Raider fans had not seen in too long.
"Essex is a very tough team. But if we can play like that, we can beat anybody," Magro said.
"Like we were saying, we have to be able to control the boards," Bellomo said. "Rylee, Leigha and Makieya did a good job of controlling the boards tonight.
"On paper, we've got a lot of potential."
The 1-0 Raiders will be back in action Dec. 15 when the North-South affair continues with Spaulding providing the opposition.
The Crimson Tide suffered a 36-35 loss to Mount Anthony in the earlier tourney game. Cat Worthington (22 points) picked Spaulding's pocket in the final seconds to secure the final outcome. Aliza Lindley (12 points) paced the Tide.
