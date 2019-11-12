PAWTUCKET, R.I. — After posting big numbers in her first career game for the Castleton University women’s basketball team, Elise Magro has been named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week for the week ending Nov. 10.
Magro had a stellar debut for the Spartans, dropping 17 points in just 28 minutes as Castleton beat in-state rival Norwich 60-52. The freshman shot 6-of-13 (46.2 percent) from the floor and 4-of-6 from the line while adding four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Castleton women’s basketball returns to action on Friday as the Spartans travel to take on Maine-Farmington in the UMF Tip-Off with tip-off slated at 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton’s Kalm
goalie of the week
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — After backstopping the Castleton University women’s hockey team to two conference victories this past weekend, Alexis Kalm has been named New England Hockey Conference Goalie of the Week for the week ending Nov. 10.
Kalm posted a .941 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average.
The Aberdeen, N.C., native, earning her first Goalie of Week honor since the 2017-18 season, tallied 26 saves on Friday against Salem State as the Spartans earned their first win of the 2019-20 season.
She followed her outing against Salem State with a near perfect performance against Suffolk on Saturday, stopping 38 of 39 shots.
Kalm has tallied 125 saves through the first four games which is second-most among NEHC goaltenders. Kalm’s .912 overall save percentage is also fourth best among NEHC goalies so far this season.
Women’s ice hockey returns to action this weekend as it continues its road trip to take on Plymouth State on Friday and Southern Maine on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.