BURLINGTON — Maine’s Loryn Porter made 33 saves leading the fifth-seeded Maine Black Bears to an 3-1 upset win over the No. 4 Vermont Catamounts in the Hockey East Quarterfinals from Gutterson Fieldhouse Sunday afternoon. With the win Maine advanced to the Hockey East Semifinals for the third time in four years.
“There are no words to describe the disappointment of losing today,” said UVM coach Jim Plumer. “We have a great group of players and staff who gave everything they had to this program in this the craziest of years.
“We certainly had abundant chances and long stretches of dominance but in the end, Maine deserves credit for the win, they had a great goaltending performance and capitalized when they had chances. Our seniors are leaving the program in a better place than they found it and I am confident that we can build on some of the successes we had this year.”
The Black Bears capitalized off of a strong start 7:39 into the first period. Elise Murphy fired a shot toward that net and the Black Bears leading scorer Ida Kuoppala deflected it past Blanka Škodová for her eighth goal of the season.
Vermont had a strong push towards the end of the first frame but couldn’t equalize in the opening 20 minutes. Porter made 10 saves in the period.
The Catamounts kept the pressure up in the second period outshooting Maine 8-2 over the first nine minutes. UVM had three breakaway opportunities in the middle frame, Porter stopped one and two just missed the net.
Vermont earned its second power play of the game just 25 seconds into the third period. Maine was able to kill it off but UVM struck seconds later. A Maine clearing attempt was kept at the line by Sini Karjalainen and Val Caldwell quickly passed it cross-ice where Corinne McCool teed off on a slap shot that went right under the bar and in. McCool’s fifth goal of the season game 2:28 into the third.
With new-found momentum, the Catamounts sought a go-ahead goal but weren’t able to solve Porter again. In transition Kuoppala struck again for the Black Bears with 7:17 left in regulation. She cut to the outside of the slot past a Vermont forward and fired a perfect shot to regain the lead.
With the Catamounts pressing for an equalizer the Black Bears put the game out of reach when Celine Tedenby scored her second goal of the season with two minutes left on the clock.
Vermont’s captain Kristina Shanahan led all skaters with eight shots on goal this afternoon.
The Catamounts were dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 29 of the 41 draws. Alyssa Holmes, Natálie Mlýnková, Theresa Schafzahl and Alex Gray were 75% or better on draws.
