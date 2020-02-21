There is a lot of excitement around the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball program these days.
There is a new coach in town. Mike Howe has won state titles at Otter Valley and fans are hoping he can build something for the club at St. Peter’s field this summer that will challenge for a state championship in Legion ball.
Post 31 has a proud history. Its 15 state crowns is the most of any Legion program in the state.
There has been a dry spell, though. The last one came in 1985 and fans would love to see a serious run soon.
The excitement will be there around the venerable St. Peter’s Field but something will be missing. There will be no sighting of Al Majewski.
The man who became a Rutland treasure died on Feb. 13.
Majewski played in the New York Giants organization. He got to sniff the rarefied air of major league baseball, walking up the steps of the Polo Grounds. He knew just how many of those steps there were because he savored the climb so.
“I always said if I wrote a book, it would be the “Eighteen Steps to the Major Leagues,” he said.
He loved all of his journey through professional baseball whether it was playing on the dusty plains of Oklahoma with the Muskogee Giants honing his craft in the the North Carolina State League with the Hickory Rebels, experiencing spring training in Sanford, Florida with the New York Giants or climbing those steps.
He grew up in Brooklyn, 35 minutes from Ebbets Field, home of the Dodgers. He was a Dodgers fan then, not realizing he would become the property of their biggest rival.
He signed with the Giants for a $300 bonus and $350 a month. That was in the 1940s.
Majewski’s 94 years were made rich by baseball. That includes the last years when he still embraced the game and found great joy in attending Post 31 games at St. Peter’s Field.
He relished those 18 steps at the Polo Grounds but he appreciated St. Peter’s Field every bit as much.
“St. Peter’s is a beautiful park. A lot of major leaguers played there,” he once said.
St. Peter’s oozes baseball history and cultivates a love of the game but so did Majewski’s Rutland neighborhood. Next door lived the Triller family. It is a real baseball family and Mike Triller had a great career playing the game for Rutland High, Post 31 and Clemson University. He’s still in the game as the New York Yankees video director.
Just up the hill from Majewski lives Butch Paul, a former standout baseball player for Castleton State College who gave the eulogy at his service.
Rutland gave Al Majewski a lot of joy and camaraderie through baseball.
And, boy, did he ever return the favor, giving Rutland baseball fans and all who came in contact with him great joy through the grand old game.
The 75th anniversary of Rutland Post 31 baseball promises to be very special. You can be certain that Al Majewski will be remembered through all of it.
—
Castleton University opens its baseball season bright and early Saturday morning in Winter Haven, Florida.
The Spartans take the field at 9 a.m. against Elmira College.
Castleton coach Ted Shipley will start Cameron Goulet, a left-hander from Winsted, Connecticut, against the Soaring Eagles.
Goulet had a record of 4-3 with a 5.66 ERA for the Spartans last year. He is a strikeout pitcher, fanning 48 in 41.1 innings.
Don’t look for him to pitch more than a few innings.
“We will be trying to win by pitching by committee this time of year. We don’t want to overuse anyone,” Shipley said from the team’s practice on Friday morning.
