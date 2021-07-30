The Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team’s bats were much stronger on Friday against Manchester Union Underground than they were two days earlier in Essex, but it wasn’t enough to save their season.
Manchester used a series of multi-run innings late in the contest to beat Rutland 13-3 in six innings and eliminate Post 31 from the state tournament, hosted at its St. Peter’s Field. Manchester advanced to play a game later in the day.
“We had a lot more good at-bats and offensively we gave ourselves a lot more chances and opportunities,” said Rutland coach Mike Howe.
Post 31 had five hits in Friday’s contest, a big improvement from its two-hit outing against Essex on Wednesday.
While the bats were much improved, there were other facets of the game that did Rutland in. Errors and walks in the later innings did Post 31 no favors, while it trailed on the scoreboard.
“We misplayed some balls and didn’t throw enough strikes,” Howe said of the late struggles.
The game had the makings of a pitchers’ duel in the early going. After an hour and 45 minute rain delay, Manchester’s Max Brownlee and Rutland’s Griff Briggs both were strong.
Briggs gave up a towering home run to Sam Steinman to lead off the bottom of the second, but he settled in quite nicely, retiring six of the next seven batters he faced.
“(Griff) competed. He gave us the best he had,” Howe said. “He is a competitor. He goes out and grinds and does whatever he can for his team.”
Brownlee kept Rutland hitless up until the fourth inning, where Fraser Pierpont blooped a single in. That was the last inning for the right-hander as Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki wanted to save him for potential work later in the tournament.
“The big thing coming out of the rain delay was Max,” Lewicki said. “He stepped right up and was pitching really good for a while. We were able to take him before 45 pitches, so that if we get to Sunday, which nothing is guaranteed, we have a pitcher available.”
Manchester used more power hitting to create separation in the bottom of the fourth. Will Addington led off reaching on an error at third base, while Steinman and Nate Smilko followed with singles to load the bases.
Trevor Greene came up next and cranked a grand slam over the left field fence to extend the Manchester lead to five. Greene had been dealing with some injury issues earlier in the season, but is at full strength now.
“(Trevor’s) first out of the game was a hard-line drive to the center fielder that if that’s anywhere left or right, that’s a double,” Lewicki said. “That (home run) ball was crushed to left field. It’s huge to have him back.”
Jack McCoy came on to pitch for Manchester in the fifth and Rutland found its form at the plate off the young hurler.
Andy McEnerny singled following a leadoff single. Cam Rider came up next and hit one over the center field fence to narrow the Manchester advantage. Later in the inning, Jordan Beayon doubled to score Briggs, who had singled following the Rider homer.
A response was needed for Manchester and it got it in the bottom half of the inning, taking advantage of some control issues for Briggs. Manchester tacked on three runs on a pair of walks with the bases juiced and on a sacrifice fly by Brownlee.
“We made a decision to take out Max, who probably would have rolled through this game and put in Jack who pitched maybe eight innings all year. He’s a good pitcher, but it’s a little nerve-racking to see them hit the ball like that,” Lewicki said.
“Then we stepped up and got runs, which is huge comfort-wise. I didn’t have to throw anyone else and burn other pitching.”
Manchester put the game away with a five-run sixth inning to finish a run-rule win and stay alive in the tournament.
Rutland’s record this summer wasn’t what it was looking for, but the group is happy with the progress it made. With plenty of young talent set to come back, the future is bright.
“The last couple weeks we really started to learn how to compete a lot better,” Howe said. “If we had a couple more weeks of the season, I think things would have been a little bit different for us. It’s a young group. Everybody gets to come back next year if they want to. If they do, this team could be tough to beat next year.”
