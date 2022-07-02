CASTLETON — The Manchester Union Underground baseball team is in the throes of a special American Legion baseball season. When Manchester swept a Doubleheader from Lakes Region on Saturday, 13-5 and 10-0, it hiked its record to 6-1.
Max Brownlee earned the victory in the first game with a strong relief performance from Jack McCoy.
It was more of the same in the second contest with Manchester ending it after five innings on the 10-run rule.
Union Underground established its dominance early with two runs in the first and six more in the second to take an 8-0 lead.
Trevor Greene had an RBI single in the first and Dan Scarlotta and RBI double in the inning.
Scarlotta was just getting started. He finished the day by going 3-for-3 with a single, double and triple.
"I had been in a slump so I just wanted to go up there and make contact and not try to kill it," Scarlotta said. "I was seeing the ball real well today."
Manchester had four base hits in that six-run second with Charles Kunz, Sam Steinman, Scarlotta and Griff Briggs doing the honors. Greene also contributed with a sacrifice fly to deep left field.
Manchester sent 12 batters to the plate in that inning.
They reached the 10-run rule with two more in the fourth, an inning highlighted by Scarlotta's booming RBI triple.
Steinman also singled in the inning and went 2-for-4. Greene also had two hits.
Will Addington pitched the complete-game victory, a four-hitter. He struck out six.
Alex Patch got the start for the Lakers and gave way to Ryan Alt in the second.
Alt was tough but he inherited an 8-0 deficit.
"We hit the ball well. The heart of the order really took care of business," Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki said.
"And Will Addington gave us five strong innings."
"I knew that we were going to be a good ball club but I did not know that we'd be this good," Scarlotta said.
The Lakers are experiencing the other side of baseball. They have weathered a 2-9 season so far.
"It's tough when you always get behind in the first inning," Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese said. "We have got to find a way to get out of the gate."
They hope that can be the formula on Tuesday and Wednesday, both home games at Castleton University. Brattleboro comes calling on Tuesday and Bellows Falls on Wednesday.
