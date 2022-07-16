The top of the Vermont American Legion baseball Southern Division is a game of musical chairs between Manchester, Brattleboro, White River Junction and Bellows Falls.
Nobody wants to be left without a chair when the music stops, but one will with only three state tournament spots up for grabs.
Manchester Union Underground took another step towards earning its place at Castleton University on July 27, sweeping a doubleheader, 10-0 and 1-0, against Rutland Post 31 Saturday afternoon at St. Peter's Field.
"It's huge. We were coming up at least hoping to split, if not, win two, so winning two is great," said Manchester coach Eddie Lewicki. "Especially with how well (Rutland pitcher Matt) Greeno pitched in game two."
While the opening game was a five-inning run-rule win for Manchester, the second game proved to be much more difficult to win.
Manchester pitcher Max Brownlee and Rutland pitcher Matt Greeno matched each other for much of the game.
It was a single run in the top of the fifth that proved to be the difference. Aiden Buggee led off with a single and Brownlee followed with a sacrifice bunt. Two batters later, middle-of-the-order hitter Trevor Greene singled to drive in the game's lone run.
"It was well-executed baseball and it was very timely because I don't know if we were going to score again," Lewicki said.
Both sides certainly had their chances to score throughout the game. Manchester left a pair of runners on in two innings. Rutland had a runner on third in three different innings, the first being Alex Polli, but a pop out by his younger brother Luca Polli ended that threat.
Rutland had another chance to score in the sixth inning, where the speedy Aaron LeFrancois led off with a triple, but he was caught in a pickle on a grounder hit by Jonah Boyea and that threat was lessened.
Alex Polli got to third on a steal in the seventh inning, but was stranded there as Brownlee finished Manchester's second shutout of the day.
Even in the loss, Post 31 coach Aaron Bloomer liked the response his guys showed in the second game after a rough start to the day.
"I was really happy with how our boys fought. We played great defense and Matt Greeno pitched a hell of a game," Bloomer said.
Greeno went all seven innings, striking out four and allowing six hits.
Brownlee matched Greeno's complete-game effort, allowing four hits. He only struck out two batters, but the Manchester defense was flawless behind him.
Griff Briggs was tough to solve on the mound in the first game for Manchester. Briggs, a former Post 31 player, was masterful against his former club, allowing just three hits and striking out 10.
"Rutland has a great lineup. I was very impressed with Griff," Lewicki said. "Last time, Griff had a poor defensive-showing behind him by our guys. Today, he was great. He was around the zone all day. I call the pitches and he and I were on the same page.
"Max is not overpowering, but he's always around the zone. He makes guys miss and gets ground balls."
Manchester got all of its great swings out in the first game. From the opening inning, they were hitting the cover off the ball and put Rutland in a 5-0 hole before Post 31 even came to the plate.
Greene drove in Brownlee to start the scoring, before Sam Steinman came up and drove home Jack McCoy and Greene on a double. Buggee would drive in two more on a double of his own later in the inning as Manchester batted around.
Steinman's bat stayed hot in the second inning as he doubled again to drive in two more runs. Manchester put the game out of reach with three runs in the fifth inning.
Lewicki noted that there have been times throughout the season that his club has been missing a guy here and there for vacations, but when they're at full strength, they can be pretty potent at the plate.
They certainly made their mark on Saturday against Rutland pitchers Anders Lowkes and Quinn Hall.
"One through nine, I'm pretty confident in them," Lewicki said. "Especially the top of the order has been hitting really well. Trevor Greene and Sam Steinman are hitting well over .400 right now. It was nice to start like that."
Entering the final week of the regular season, Manchester hopes there will be more hitting and quality pitching on the menu.
