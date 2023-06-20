MANCHESTER — This might be the season of strange endings for Rutland Post 31 in American Legion baseball. They won their opener convincingly against White River Post 84 when weather terminated the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tuesday, the Rutland pitcher balked home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh in a 7-6 victory for Manchester.
The plate umpire said that Post 31 pitcher Sam Arnold came to a set twice or, in others words, paused twice during his stretch motion, and Charles Kunz was waved in from third ending the game.
It appeared the story of the night was going to belong solely to Manchester Union Underground starting pitcher Griff Briggs. He pitched the first six innings, struck out 13 and left with a 6-1 lead.
Briggs never appeared in a game for NCAA Division II power Southern New Hampshire University as a freshman but he learned a ton from the Penmen as they made it all the way to the NCAA D-II World Series in Cary, North Carolina.
"The biggest thing I learned was that I had to attack with the first pitch," Briggs said.
That formula enabled Briggs to overpower the Post 31 lineup in the early innings. His first nine outs were all strikeouts and he fanned 11 through the first four innings.
Manchester staked Briggs to a 2-0 lead with a run in the first and another in the third. Leadoff batter Max Brownlee reached on an infield single, stole second, moved to third on Miles Tucker's sacrifice bunt and raced home on Briggs' sacrifice fly to right.
Brownlee doubled down the left field in the third and Briggs singled him home.
Brownlee was the quintessential leadoff batter — three base hits and three runs scored.
Post 31 cut lead the lead in half when Quin Hall drew a walk, Arnold moved him up with a perfectly placed bunt and then Hall scored on a throwing error.
Still, the way Briggs was mowing them down, a 2-1 lead looked relatively safe.
Then, that lead grew to 6-1 when Union Underground scored four in the fifth. Boden Walker's third hit of the day drove in the two runs that cushioned the lead to 6-1.
Briggs departed with that seemingly comfortable lead but then Post 31 erupted for five runs in the seventh to tie it.
Big hits in that frame were a double by Colin Rider, an RBI single by Jordan Beayon and then, the biggest hit of all, a three-run double by Beayon's Otter Valley teammate Isaiah Wood that knotted the score at 6-6.
Kunz and Aidan Buggee had back-to-back singles after one out in the bottom of the seventh and then the balk brought Kunz home from third to the celebration.
Post 31 coach Aaron Bloomer was elated with the fight that his team showed in that five-run seventh.
"I was proud of the way they put that five on the board. That was a big hit by Woody," Bloomer said.
It was an important victory for Manchester's psyche after opening with tough losses to Brattleboro and White River Post 84.
"It was a little nerve-racking," Briggs said of having to watch Rutland's five-run inning from the field. "But I knew we were going to find a way."
Neither he, nor anyone else, imagined that way would be a walk-off balk.
Andy McEnerny pitched well for Post 31. He and Briggs were locked in a duel entering the bottom of the fifth with Manchester leading 2-1.
Arnold pitched the sixth and seventh.
Miles came on to pitch the seventh for Manchester. He struggled and Brownlee finished up.
Post 31 managed five hits, two apiece by Rider and Wood.
Brownlee and Walker led Manchester's 12-hit attack with three hits apiece. Briggs was also very effective with two RBIs and putting down a sacrifice bunt.
The evening left Manchester with a record of 1-2 and Rutland at 1-1 in the Southern Division standings.
Briggs called being at the Division II World Series "a great experience."
It appears now that Union Underground has that elusive first victory, the summer has the potential to be another great experience.
NOTES: Former Manchester player Will Addington is too old to play Legion ball after his first year at SMU in Dallas, where he in majoring in Business and Finance, so he is on the Manchester coaching staff. ... Briggs once played for Rutland Post 31.