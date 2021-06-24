MANCHESTER — Manchester Union Underground pitcher Max Brownlee, pitched on the black, threw strikes and frustrated the Lakes Region hitters for all seven innings in pitching a 4-0 shutout in Thursday evening’s American Legion baseball game.
Brownlee gave up only four hits, struck out six and did not walk anyone in a game that took only 1 hour, 27 minutes to complete.
Brownlee was only in trouble once and that brought a mound visit from coach Ed Lewicki Jr.
Brownlee is young, having just completed his freshman year at Burr and Burton Academy. Lewicki has been around the block when it comes to pitching.
He pitched on the Division I level at Siena College.
Having been in his young pitcher’s shoes, Lewicki knew Brownlee could have come unhinged after hitting a batter and giving up a single to Ryan Alt in the sixth inning.
“I knew from my pitching days, what it’s like. I told him to just take a deep breath and get the next hitter. He did that,” Lewicki said.
“I hit my spots. I just executed my pitches,” Brownlee said.
Lewicki said Brownlee feared that he was going to take him out when he came to the mound and that he wanted no part of it.
Brownlee was in command from the beginning. He gave up an infield hit to Sawyer Ramey in the first but then his infield turned an inning-ending double play.
He struck out the side in the second and from there his confidence soared.
His adversary Ryan Alt was matching him pitch-for-pitch early. The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the third.
But Manchester got unearned runs in the third and fourth to take a 2-0 lead.
Aiden Buggee legged out an infield hit in the third, moved to second on Jakob Crossman’s ground out and scored on an error.
Joey McCoy ripped a double down the left field line in the fourth. Nate Smilko followed with a single and McCoy scored on an error.
Manchester would have tacked on another in the fifth were it not for a spectacular diving catch in center field by Joey Giancola, robbing Jack McCoy of an extra base hit with a runner aboard.
Manchester scored two in the sixth, an inning in which Will Addington and Joey McCoy had back-to-back hits. Sam Steinman picked up an RBI in the inning with his ground out.
“Max has been good for us,” Lewicki said.
The victory moves Manchester to 3-1 and the Lakers fall to 1-2 with their second straight loss.
Lakes Region will try to get back on track on Friday night when the Lakers play Rutland at St. Peter’s Field. The game has an early start time of 4 p.m.
