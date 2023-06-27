Whether it was at practices or home matches, the Whites tennis courts in Rutland was a happy place this spring.
The reason for the upbeat mood was a whole lot of winning by the Rutland High School tennis teams. The boys team fashioned a 9-4 record and won a playoff match over U-32 and the RHS girls team carved out a 13-3 mark that included a 5-2 victory over North Country. Highlighting the girls’ campaign was a nine-match winning streak to conclude the regular season.
Giuseppe Marchese, Brooke Schaffer and Brianna Greene were very much a part of the success and they are the Rutland Herald Tennis Players of the Year.
Greene and Schaffer comprised a girls doubles unit that was unbeatable for much of the season.
Greene and Schaffer were 12-1 as a doubles team during the season. Schaffer won her doubles match the one time that Greene was not there to finish at 13-1..
“Brooke and Bri and as close as any two people could be,” Rutland coach Stacey Greene said. “Their familiarity and instincts with each other was a huge asset to our team and it paid dividends on the court for them.”
“I say one of their best traits is they communicate on the court frequently during a match,” coach George Schaffer said.
“And they play smart, trying to figure out the opponents’ weaknesses and trying to expose that.”
Marchese, a Rotary exchange student from Italy, probably never realized just how much he was going to like his tennis experience at Rutland.
“Soccer is my first sport but I am really enjoying tennis. In college, it could be tennis,” Marchese said after breezing to a 6-1, 6-4 victory in the No. 1 singles slot against Hartford.
That is a pretty good endorsement of his tennis experience at RHS.
Marchese was in the No. 1 singles spot all season.
He was a senior but will return to Italy for another year of high school. The educational system in Italy includes five years of high school.
Rutland coach Rob Purdy said that students in many European countries are encouraged to focus on one sport and that Marchese chose soccer, meaning that he had not played tennis is three years prior to arriving in Rutland for the senior year.
“Playing tennis again really lit that fire in him,” Purdy said.
“If we had him the last two or three years, I think he would have been one of the best tennis players in the state.
Purdy said that Marchese relished having the opportunity to play an individual sport while still embracing the team concept.
“I think he really enjoyed being part of the team,” Purdy said.
Marchese said he is undecided about whether he will attend college in his home country or return to he States.
Schaffer, Greene and Marchese turned their tassels this month. Their departure leaves a large void to fill on the courts at RHS.