Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Rain early with snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain early with snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.