It was a late-season game against Rutland High School in his senior year when Brattleboro quarterback Anthony Martinez dislocated his arm.
“We put a brace on him and he was cleared to play the next two weeks as a receiver,” Brattleboro coach Chad Pacheco said.
All he did in those two weeks was pull in 15 receptions, two for touchdowns.
All of a sudden the quarterback was one very hot receiver.
“Through crappy luck, he found his niche,” Pacheco said.
He took his pass-catching ability to Castleton University where he had a prolific career. He is fourth all-time for the Spartans in career receiving yards with 1,830. He ranks fifth all-time in receptions with 125 and his 12 touchdown catches place him fourth on that list.
Now, the guy who spent two weeks catching passes in the Brattleboro purple and had a career making his mark in the Castleton green from 2017 through 2021, will be donning the red and black of the Dusseldorf Panther, a pro football team in Germany.
Dusseldorf is the oldest American football club in Europe, founded in May of 1978.
Martinez was on the Castleton coaching staff this past fall working with the wide receivers and there is a possibility he will be returning to coach there after his season in Germany is completed.
The Panther season runs from June through September so Martinez plans on coming to Castleton to coach the Spartans during spring ball.
The chance to play pro ball came about suddenly. Martinez signed his contract on Saturday and the Panther made the announcement on Sunday.
“It only came up about a week ago. It was out of the blue,” Martinez said of his signing.
Martinez said that Castleton head coach Tony Volpone said that he might be able to return to the staff in September in a different role.
Another former Castleton player Moe Harris, the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,838 yards, is also playing in Germany.
Martinez will be reaching out to him for training advice.
“Moe helped me a lot as a player at Castleton and I know he will be a big help now,” Martinez said.
Signing a contract has already motivated Martinez to intensify his training.
“I tried to get him on our staff at Brattleboro but he was really interested in coaching at Castleton,” Pacheco said.
“Through coaching, I think he realized how much he missed playing and he had to get back to his first love.”
A three-year varsity starter at Brattleboro, Pacheco saw traits that could take Martinez places in the sport if he chose that path.
“He was a great leader and a model off the field, too,” Pacheco said.
