Nick Ojala connected on a long 3-point basket that keyed Proctor’s incredible 70-66 comeback victory over Sharon Academy in the 2015 state championship basketball game at the Barre Auditorium.
It was much longer than an NBA trey. The heave seemed to come from somewhere around Williamstown.
You can debate which was the more impressive feat: Ojala’s shot in Barre or his grandmother Mary Ojala parring the seventh hole at the Proctor-Pittsford Country Club at the age of 99.
I’ll take the golf shot. Mary would vote for the “shot from Williamstown.” She loved her grandchildren.
That ace at PPC will be talked about a lot this week along with the many other fantastic parts of Mary Ojala’s life. She left us on Monday at the age of 100.
The last time I talked with Mary was when she was tailgating at a Castleton University football game. She was 90. Who knew she had so much more to live?
And to give. She was a passionate volunteer right until her final days.
Golf runs through the Ojala family. It was a game she did not take up until age 70.
Her son John Ojala has managed Proctor-Pittsford Country Club since 1993. Her daughter Suzy Ojala-Candon won the PPC Member-Guest Tournament multiple times playing with Nancy Calder.
Many of Mary’s children were outstanding athletes for Proctor and son David Ojala made his living in skiing. He has been the Ski and Snowboard Director at Mammoth Mountain in California and was once affiliated with the Stratton Mountain Ski School. Those are only two of many lines on the 1968 Proctor High School graduate’s vast ski and snowboard resume.
Mary’s obituary tells us that she loved beating her grandchildren in card games.
So that’s where that competitiveness comes from. Her children and grandchildren were super competitive whether they were on the soccer field, basketball floor or ski slopes.
Mary Ojala stood for a lot of things and had a wealth of admirable traits.
Best of all, they are living on today.
Life of RileyFormer Castleton University baseball pitcher Pat Riley knows the season will be different. Still, he has reason to believe it will be better than the 2020 campaign when his Westminster College baseball team had the season abruptly canceled after only seven games.
That was Riley’s first season as a college head baseball coach and after a 4-3 start, his Titans were done for the year just like all the other college baseball teams.
There is optimism on the New Wilmington, Pennsylvania campus for the new season. The Presidents’ Athletic Conference came out with a plan this week that has its teams playing a 36-game schedule.
Westminster and the other PAC teams will play conference opponents only, 27 of the games counting in the league standings. The first three games in the series will count toward the standings. The fourth game against that opponent will be counted as a non-conference game, factored into the overall record but not the league mark.
Gone from Westminster’s schedule is the game against Castleton University that was going to be played in Newport News, Virginia.
“I will keep that in the back of my mind. We will try to play that game with Castleton in 2022 or 2023 or whenever we can,” he said.
Riley was in Vermont visiting his parents for the holidays at their Strafford home.
He’s done the quarantine thing and been through testing. Now, he is back in Pennsylvania and looking toward the first practice in the first week of February.
“It is going to look different. We will be practicing in small groups. There is not going to be team practices,” Riley said.
The facilities will be stretched to the limit. All of those teams missing their spring and winter seasons will be having some type of season in the spring.
But there is also some great news for Riley in regard to facilities.
“We have a brand new turf field,” he said. “We are in a good situation.”
Riley and his staff have also had a better recruiting situation than coaches at many other schools who have been hamstrung in their effort by the pandemic.
“We are still able to get kids on campus for tours,” Riley said. “But there are no overnight visits and they can’t sit down in the cafeteria and eat. It is not quite as glamorous, a little more official and straightforward.
“We have been working hard. We have nine players committed so we are getting close the the 11 or 12 that we want to get.”
Riley’s Titans open the season on March 13 against Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio.
The former Hartford High athlete knows things change by the day in this world but right now, but with a 36-game schedule and a new turf diamond, Riley is feeling pretty good about things.
