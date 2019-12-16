POULTNEY — Standing well over six-feet tall, Poultney senior Heith Mason can pose match up problems for opposing defenders.
With his relentless work on the boards and skill around the basket, he can be a tough player to contain.
Mason put his skill on full display Monday night, helping the Poultney boys basketball team to a 71-37 win against Mid-Vermont Christian in the Blue Devils' home opener.
Getting to the basket at will, Mason scored a game-high 18 points and was a force in the rebounding game.
Blue Devils coach Bob Coloutti talked about how important it is for Mason to be aggressive with finding his shot. After leaving a bit to be desired in the Bob Abrahamson tournament last week, Mason was on his game Monday night.
"That's what we've needed (Heith) to do," Coloutti said. "In the first game, he had five points and had a bunch of rebounds, but he wasn't being aggressive. That's what we've been trying to work on with him, being aggressive. It's good to see Heith doing that."
"I've been trying to work on driving and then kicking out, so more defenders pack the paint and we can create open shots," Mason said.
Mason's performance created open shots for his teammates all game long. Three other players scored in double figures as Levi Allen had 16 points and Jesse Combs and Silas Haviland both had 10.
Poultney constantly looked for the open man and it produced production from pretty much its whole roster. Every player that touched the floor for the Blue Devils had a basket in Monday's game.
"We need to have everyone in the book,"Coloutti said. "All of our starters, everyone of them is capable of scoring in their own way. That's what we need to do more of."
"When everyone can get in and get points, it's like flying," Mason said. "You're so free."
Poultney was in control from the first tip. The Blue Devils quickly rushed out to a 7-0 run and they didn't look back from there.
Taking a 12-point lead into the second, Poultney dominated the early portion of the frame with a 14-2 run to start the quarter.
The Blue Devils led by 20 heading into the half and continued to extend the lead in the second half with dominant play on both ends.
Defense fueled a lot of the offensive production Poultney had during its long runs.
The Blue Devils consistently caused turnovers and did well to capitalize in transition on the other end.
"We try to pride ourselves on defense creating offense," Coloutti said. "Playing over at Proctor on the smaller court, it was hard for us to get out in the open floor. It helps us to run the floor because we have some pretty quick kids and athletic kids."
Coming off a pair of single-digit losses in the Proctor tournament, it was important for Poultney to put in a strong performance on Monday. The Blue Devils did just that against the Eagles.
"We cleaned up some things over the weekend in practices," Coloutti said. "We played better than we did over at the Abrahamson tournament. I was happy with the effort today."
"We took our time, passed the ball around and got open shots," Mason said. "That's the big thing we did today that we didn't really do during the tournament."
Seniors Cade Paquette and Hunter Cooper led the way for Mid-Vermont Christian with eight points. Cooper provided a nice presence on the boards from his forward spot as well.
Freshman Joel Roberts had seven points for the Eagles.
Poultney moves to 1-2 on the year and hosts Leland and Gray on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.