WEST HAVEN — Bristol’s Josh Masterson is returning to Devil’s Bowl Speedway for the 2020 season, and if you are a fan of the Rutland County track, that is big news.
Masterson took Devil’s Bowl by storm as soon he came to the storied track in its entry class in 2012. He won the Mini-Stock division that year.
Not content to stay in the entry-level class, he wasted no time moving up. He took on the Late Model competition the very next season and placed second. He was second again in 2014, and then captured the track championship in 2015 and 2016 in the Late Model class.
When Devil’s Bowl went from asphalt to a dirt surface in 2017, Masterson did not return to the Bowl.
Now, he has a new dirt car and will be competing in the Modified division when Devil’s Bowl opens for the season on May 17.
Masterson was wildly popular when racing at the Bowl, attracting numerous fans from the Bristol area each week.
Devil’s Bowl’s Media & Marketing Director Justin St. Louis said early registration has the car counts for the season looking healthy. He envisions 20 to 24 cars competing each week in each division.
St. Louis also said he feels fairly confident that the opening date of May 17 is far enough out not be disrupted by COVID-19.
“We are a little worried about the tracks in New York State,” St. Louis said.
The tracks in New York have earlier openings and tracks in Pennsylvania had already started racing and then shut down.
“We are watching those close as an industry,” St. Louis said.
The green flag is scheduled to drop at 6 p.m. on May 17 for what will be the 54th Devil’s Bowl opener.
