The three-time defending L.D. Pierce Invitational champion duo of Drake Hull and Jared Nelson is used to being the team to beat.
Last summer, they locked up the No. 1 seed in the Championship Flight and took care of business in match play. Standard fare for the exceptional Rutland golfers.
With the 72nd Pierce tournament teeing off with qualifying on Thursday at Rutland Country Club, the two began their quest for a historic fourth straight championship.
Their qualifying round was a little more rocky than they had hoped, but they locked up a spot in the Championship Flight, and that’s all that matters.
Hull and Nelson finished at 4-over, good for the No. 7 seed.
They shot 1-over on the front nine and didn’t sink a single birdie to that point.
“We struggled a lot early,” Hull said. “We turned over 1-over which is not like us.”
Hull and Nelson looked a lot more like themselves after the turn. Nelson birdied the par-4 10th hole and the Rutland duo was consistent the rest of the way. Nelson had three birdies on the back nine, while Hull had a pair.
“I’m happy with the finish. I thought we played tough on the back,” Hull said. “We still got a good number. It was good to turn it around and know we can do that. Especially in a match, that’s huge to be able to flip it like that.”
“We made it a little more stressful than we would have hoped,” Nelson said.
Hull and Nelson were in the same tee group as clubmate Garren Poirier and his partner Evan Russell. The former Vermont Amateur champions shot 5-under as a team, sinking seven birdies. Like Hull and Nelson, the duo did their best work on the back nine, where five of their birdies came. Poirier and Russell are the No. 4 seed in the Championship Flight.
Seth Anderson and Michael Walsh will be the No. 1 seed in the Championship Flight, after shooting a 8-under 62 on Thursday. Both guys did a great job of picking their partner up.
They both had a handful of bogeys, but they never struggled on the same hole. In a best ball tournament, that will get the job done.
As a team, they had nine birdies, including the par-4 ninth hole where they both sunk one.
Max Major is no stranger to the Pierce pressure. He was in the finals against Hull and Nelson last year with Matt Morin as his partner. This year, he is teaming with clubmate Frankie Sanborn and they shot a 7-under on Thursday.
The duo had five birdies, but the highlight of their round was Major sinking an eagle on the 17th hole. They are the No. 2 seed in the Championship Flight.
A handful of former Pierce champions inserted themselves into the Championship Flight conversation.
Eric Lajeunesse won the Pierce in 2013 with Taylor Cowie. Last summer he was a quarterfinalist with 2021 Vermont Am champion Bryson Richards and this year he’s competing with Country Club of Barre clubmate Troy Evans.
It took the duo a bit to find their groove, but they finished the front nine with a birdie from Lajeunesse. On the back nine, a trio of birdies and an eagle from Evans on par-5 15, shot the Barre team up the standings.
They finished at 6-under 64 and will be the No. 3 seed in the Championship Flight.
Nick Taylor and Steve Burak won the Pierce in 2014 and they shot 5-under 65 on Thursday. Both guys sunk four birdies, and like most of the top contenders, did their best work on the back nine. They are the No. 5 in the Championship Flight.
Brian Albertazzi teamed with Poirier to win the 2009 Pierce. He’s teaming with Matt Barnard this year and they shot 5-under in the qualifying round. They combined for six birdies and Albertazzi had an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole. They are the No. 6 seed in the top flight.
Jody Larson and Mike Dukette are seven-time winners of the Pierce. Their four-birdie round had them at 1-under, good enough to make the Championship Flight at the No. 14.
Other teams that qualified for the Championship Flight include: Will Gage and Justin Norris, 4-under; Matthew Gammons and Logan Markie, 3-under; Dan Cole and Corey Taylor, 3-under; William Hadden and Matt Smith, 2-under; Samuel Major and Cody Booska, 2-under; Jeffrey Houle and Jared Barber, 2-under; Travis Mott and Edward Linto, even-par; Michael Tyler and Josh Markie, even-par.
Pierce weekend is known to be one of the crown jewels on the Rutland Country Club calendar, bringing some of the best golfers around to compete. For guys like Hull and Nelson, who call the course home, it’s extra special.
“It’s a nice annual tradition we have. It’s a great week and a lot of fun,” Nelson said.
“It’s one of the best weeks of the year. The club always looks forward to it,” Hull said.
The Championship Flight first round matchups are:
No. 1 S. Anderson/M. Walsh vs No. 16 M. Tyler/J. Markie, 8:40 a.m.
No. 8 W. Gage/J. Norris vs No. 9 M. Gammons/L. Markie, 8:50 a.m.
No. 4 G. Poirier/E. Russell vs No. 13 J. Houle/J. Barber, 9 a.m.
No. 5 N. Taylor/S. Burak vs No. 12 S. Major/C. Booska, 9:10 a.m.
No. 2 F. Sanborn/M. Major vs No. 15 T. Mott/E. Linto, 9:20 a.m.
No. 7 J. Nelson/D. Hull vs No. 10 D. Cole/C. Taylor, 9:30 a.m.
No. 3 E. Lajeunesse/T. Evans vs No. 14 J. Larson/M. Dukette, 9:40 a.m.
No. 6 B. Albertazzi/M. Barnard vs No. 11 W. Hadden/M. Smith, 9:50 a.m.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
