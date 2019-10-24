Chad Copeland scored 1,660 points at Castleton University before graduating in 2017, a total that places him fourth on the program’s all-time scoring list.
Copeland grew up in a basketball family in Vermont. His grandfather and father played on a state championship team and Chad played on two of them at Twinfield.
Playing for Twinfield meant that he grew up not many miles down the road from the Barre Auditorium, where he experienced winning those two state championship games.
He is familiar with the Auditorium mystique, attending games at the high school hoop shrine before he even got to high school.
“It’s a great place — a great place to play and a great place to watch a game,”Copeland said of The Aud.
That is why he is so excited about being part of the group that is launching the Granite City Shootout, a new offering to the college hoop season to be played at Barre Auditorium.
The matchups are set. It begins Friday, Nov. 22 with Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Castleton tipping off the tournament at 1 p.m with a men’s game. There will be a women’s game between Castleton and NVU-Lyndon at 3 p.m., Vermont Tech and Norwich University will play a men’s game at 5 p.m. and Johnson and Norwich square off in a women’s game at 7 p.m.
The next day, the Norwich and NVU-Lyndon women’s teams get it started at noon, the Norwich and Castleton men’s teams meet at 2 p.m., NVU-Johnson and Castleton play a women’s game at 4 p.m. and the curtain comes down on the inaugural event with NVU-Johnson and Vermont Tech clashing in a men’s game at 6 p.m.
There is a banner rotating among the schools to promote the event. It is on the NVU-Johnson campus at this time, where Copeland is assistant athletic director for communications and assistant men’s basketball coach.
Adults will be charged $2 for admission and kids are admitted free.
Copeland said he doesn’t believe the crowd will jam The Aud like it does for the high school semifinals and finals in February and March, but his sense is that there is some pretty significant interest from fans this first year.
“I have heard there are some youth teams attending and maybe some high school teams,” Copeland said. “We are going to show that Barre is a great place to host an event.”
Copeland has great memories of the Auditorium including playing for the back-to-back state championship teams at Twinfield that defeated neighboring rival Danville in 2011 and 2012 in the final game.
Now, he is anxious to see the venerable building on the hill in downtown Barre be part of a college basketball experience that will give more people more memories.
HOOP SHORTS: Proctor’s Olivia Valerio has been selected as a captain for the Salve Regina University women’s basketball team, which opens at home Nov. 13 against Smith. ... The University of Vermont men’s basketball team has an exhibition game on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Brown and then another exhibition game on Nov. 3 against St. Michael’s. Both exhibitions are at UVM’s Patrick Gym. UVM opens the season Nov. 8 at St. Bonaventure. ... The UVM women’s basketball team opens the season on Nov. 5 at Dartmouth. ... The Castleton women’s basketball teams opens on Nov. 9 at home against Norwich and the CU men’s hoop team begins its campaign Nov. 14 at Curry. ... The Norwich men begin the season on Nov. 12 at NVU-Lyndon. ... The University of Vermont men’s basketball team was the unanimous choice to win the America East in the league’s preseason coach’s poll released Thursday. ... Mount St. Joseph’s Julia Lee and Brattleboro’s Hailey Derosia are freshmen guards on the Keene State women’s basketball team.
