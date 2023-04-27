The Rutland softball team's early season schedule has been a gauntlet.
RHS had taken on a trio of teams, BFA-St. Albans, Essex and Mount Anthony, that have accounted for seven of the last eight Division I state champions. Another one of RHS's opponents, Colchester, would love join that group.
MAU was in town on Thursday and it flexed its D-I contending muscles, topping Rutland 30-1 in five innings.
The Patriots came into the day with two losses, both coming out of state to New York's Schalmont and Massachusetts' Pittsfield. They weren't going to let their first loss on Vermont soil happen on Thursday. That was made emphatically clear early on.
MAU sent 11 batters to the plate in the first inning, scoring seven runs. By the end of the second, the Patriots had pushed ahead 15-0. MAU tacked on five in the fourth and 10 in the fifth to reach its 30 runs.
As expected with the offensive output the Patriots put out, the list of hitting stars was long. Mia Paligo was 6-for-6 with seven runs batted in and four doubles, Sophie Sausville was 3-for-4 with five RBIS and Taeya Guetti was 4-for-5 with four RBIs, among many more contributors.
"Our kids are taking their good cuts in the box," said MAU co-coach Brooke Remington. "We're just doing what we need to do on offense and making sure we're running bases cleanly and taking the extra base when we can."
MAU split pitching duties between Abby Foster and Mia Paligo. Foster, a freshman, went three innings, striking out two and allowing two Rutland hits.
The Patriots have a long line of standout pitchers over the last decade with hurlers like Baylee Ports and Taylor Dicranian. Foster is just beginning to leave her mark in the circle.
"(Abby) has good composure on the mound. She has the right mentality to be a great pitcher," said MAU co-coach Katie Contrada. "She has a great defense backing her up and great catcher behind the plate."
Contrada wasn't lying.
Rutland had its best success at the plate in the second inning, where it got two hits, but both runners were erased by quality defense when they got aboard.
Kayla Olszewski had a single to start things in the second, but she was taken off the base paths by a 4-6-3 double play initiated by Paligo on a ball hit by Cassidy Langlois. Grace Allen singled following the double play, but was picked off by catcher Madisyn Crossman to end the inning.
Paligo pitched the final two innings for MAU, allowing one hit. a double by Alivia Morris over the left fielder's head that plated Rutland's only run in Kayla Stevens.
It was RHS's first run since its opening game, where it blew out Mount Mansfield.
While Rutland had just the three hits, it swung the bats very well, making contact throughout the contest. It's something the squad surely plans to build on.
"The kids are getting there," said RHS coach Dick Wright.
"Rutland is a really well-coached team, so we knew they were going hit the ball," Contrada said. "They always do. so I was proud of the way our defense played."
MAU (3-2) is back in Rutland County on Saturday at Fair Haven. Rutland (1-4) is at CVU on Saturday.
