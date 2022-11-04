BENNINGTON — "We ran into a buzz saw tonight," Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said on Friday night after his Slaters were dismantled 49-8 in the Division II semifinal football game at Spinelli Field.
A buzz saw with interchangeable blades yet.
"They did a good job of bottling up Ayman (Naser) early," Mount Anthony Chad Gordon said of his blue chip running back.
The answer was to make the offense quarterback Tanner Bushee's air show.
Bushee threw touchdown passes of 62, 87, 35 and 18 yards all in the first half to help the Patriots to a 42-0 lead.
That is 202 yards worth of TD passes in a half in which Bushee completed 7 of 10 passes for 226 yards.
Bushee's first touchdown strike went to Carter Thompson and the play covered 62 yards. It came with 9:27 left in the opening quarter.
Bushee then ran in the next score from six yards and and threw to Braeden Billert for the two points.
"There's lots of football left," Hill shouted to his players on the sideline with the deficit 14-0.
But the Patriots were only getting started. Bushee and Josh Worthington hooked up for the 87-yard TD pass and then he threw one to Billert, the play covering 35 yards.
Naser, who did get going and had himself a big game rushing the football, scored from a yard out and then Bushee tossed an 18-yard scoring pass to Billert.
When Luke Bleau drilled the PAT, it sent the Patriots into halftime with that 42-0 advantage.
There were very few plays run in the second half with the running clock.
Each team did manage to score in the second half.
The Slaters' TD came on an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Buxton to Nate Jones. Tim Kendall ran for the two-point conversion.
The Patriots were dominant on both sides of the ball. Buxton was intercepted several times with Aaron Johnson picking off two of them.
Naser rushed for 70 yards in the first half to help complement the passing game and ran for another 42 with a touchdown in the second half.
"Our offensive line has gotten better every single week," Naser said. "We are all working very well together."
"Regardless of the score, Fair Haven is the most physical team we have seen, right there with Bellow Falls," Gordon said.
"We are very deep," MAU assistant coach Paul Redding said.
Gordon said the defensive plan was to key on Buxton, a dual threat quarterback who shredded many opponents' defenses with both his arm and his legs.
"We knew that we had to take him away," Gordon said.
One of the most impressive carries on the evening was by Fair Haven's Kahnai Gill on the Slaters' late scoring drive. He gained 31 yards on the play, making defenders miss and shedding tacklers when they did hit him.
It was a highlight-reel carry by a junior, one of several talented people who return in 2023 including Buxton.
"We have a lot of talented players returning. We're excited," Hill said.
Still, it was a tough way to go out for Fair Haven seniors Carson Babbie, Jones, Kole Matta, Frankie Hoover, David Doran, Cooper Spaulding and Joe Notte.
But they could find solace in that they helped take the program from a 3-6 record in 2021 to a 7-3 mark this season.
Hill is excited about the track that the program is on and likes the chances for the Slaters to make another jump next fall.
The Patriots have more immediate plans and they include a date with defending champion Bellows Falls in Rutland on Nov. 12 with the Division II state crown at stake.
"Chad has done a great job. When he took over, the program was pretty down and out," Hill said.
They are down and out no longer but they want something more — the school's first football state championship since 1994.
