When Rutland and Mount Anthony met two weeks ago at the Bennington Recreation Center, the match was as tight as they come.
Monday's rematch at White Memorial Park was no different, but this time, the opposite side came out on top. The Patriots edged the Raiders 4-3.
MAU needed to get wins at No. 4 and 5 singles to lock up the win. Rutland had a 3-2 lead after a No. 2 doubles win from Arikka Patorti and Caroline McCormack.
Patriots No. 5 singles player Violet Small finished up her match first, winning handily, 6-3, 6-1, against the Raiders' Elizabeth Franzoni tying the match 3-3.
Meghan Barilone's match with Rutland's Emma Barclay at No. 4 singles was tight in stretches, but in both sets, Barilone settled in and pulled away late. Barilone took the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.
The loss was the Raiders' second in a row, losing to Burr and Burton Academy on Friday, but both matches came down to the wire and ended in 4-3 finals.
First-year Rutland coach Rick Bjorn thinks these close matches will only be beneficial for his club with playoff tennis just about a week away.
"This is where the growth happens in those tight matches," Bjorn said. "Some times you get them and some times, you don't. It's the learning process to dig a little bit deeper or come up with a new little strategy that will help us in the playoffs."
The two most competitive matches of the day came at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, as both matches went to 10-point tiebreakers.
MAU No. 2 player Abby Farnum controlled the first set against Olivia Andrews, winning 6-3, but Andrews flipped the script in the second set jumping up big, before settling for a 6-3 win to force the tiebreaker.
There wasn't much separation in the tiebreaker, but Farnum earned some late points to put away the match 10-8.
It was a similar story in the No. 3 singles match, where Rutland's Anna Gallipo was in total control of the first set and won 6-3. The second set was super tight, but the Patriots' Kristine McKenna finished strong to win 6-3.
McKenna pushed out to a 5-3 lead in the tiebreaker and kept Gallipo at bay before winning 10-8.
Rutland's Olivia Shipley won 6-4, 6-3 against Lexi Gerow at No. 1 singles, but the match was a lot tighter than the score indicates. Both veteran players, the two had long rallies all match long and it was common for the score to be separated by a game for long stretches.
"(Lexi) does those big lobs over the net and I'd have to be patient and wait for the ball to come down to hit it," Shipley said. "If I tried to hit too soon, it would not go over."
Tennis is all about adjustments mid-match. Patience was key for Shipley when she got down early to Gerow.
"I was just trying to play it one point at a time," Shipley said.
Rutland ruled the day in doubles matches. After a hard-fought 6-4 first-set win for Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer at No. 1 doubles, the duo dominated the second set 6-0 against Sophia Anisman and Claire Zimpfer.
Patorti and McCormack won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles against Sabrina Carli and Maple Vanorden.
Monday was Senior Day for Rutland as the team honored Shipley, Andrews, Franzoni and Hannah Hebert.
Shipley is the most experienced of the bunch and has been the No. 1 singles player for the Rutland for multiple years. The senior said she would love to play tennis at the next level, but isn't sure where her next stop is just yet. She is between attending the University of Vermont or playing a year of prep tennis.
That decision is for another day. Shipley and her teammates were busy enjoying some Senior Day snacks after a hard-fought match on Monday.
Their attention will soon turn to playoff tennis.
