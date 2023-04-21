Mount Anthony senior Elyse Altland made her final game at Alumni Field a memorable one. She scored six goals to power the Patriots to a 16-5 victory over Rutland.
Rutland was still very much in the game at the half, trailing 6-4 but then came the explosion.
"We said at halftime that we just need to reset and play our game," Mount Anthony coach Alyssa Trudel said. "Part of that was taking better shots."
"We just worked as a team," Altland said about the Patriots upping their game those final 25 minutes. "We worked as a team from the defensive end to the offensive end. We really connected and came together."
Both teams brought 2-0 records into the game.
Rutland had scored 16 goals in each of the games and MAU had cruised to a 14-1 win over Middlebury and pounded Lyndon 19-0.
They wasted no time getting in front on this day. Altland scored only 17 seconds into the game.
RHS was quick to answer. Mia Marsh scored via Lila Tu's assist to pull RHS even.
Lanza Bellomo was the trigger that helped set the play in motion. She made an outstanding play in the defensive end by stripping a Mount Anthony player of the ball and then advancing it to set everything up for TU and Marsh.
Skye Colvin got the Pats back in front before the game was three minutes old.
Again, Rutland netted the equalizer. This time it was Mackenzie McLaughlin with Loretta Cooley notching the assist.
Ava Elmer scored the goal that gave MAU the lead for good.
Abby Sekora cushioned the advantage to two but Cooley got one past MAU goalie Taylor Lampron to close the margin to 4-3.
Rutland never got closer.
Sekora and Altland scored before Karsyn Bellomo threw in a goal for Rutland to make the halftime score 6-4.
Then, a Blue Storm swept over Alumni Field as the Patriots scored 10 second-half goal to just one for Rutland.
Rutland's lone second half goal came from Sarah Crossman. Her goal made it 11-5 and still gave Rutland some hope.
That hope soon was extinguished as Elmer, Roey Rella-Neill, Altland with her fifth and sixth goals of the day and Alexia Allard scored the remaining goals of the afternoon for the Patriots.
"We are still a young team," Trudel said.
It's nice to be young and 3-0.
The Patriots put their perfect record on the line on Wednesday when Brattleboro pays a visit to Vets Home Field.
Rutland coach Matt Zmurko pointed to struggling to win the draw controls as one of his team's deficiencies.
"It is something we have to work on," Zmurko said.
There was also the problem of solving Lampron.
"Their goalie was good. We had some point blank shots that she saved," Zmurko said.
Zmurko is not concerned and feels his players can grow from this.
"It is good to get knocked down sometimes. We will build from this," he said.
"Mount Anthony is doing a good job.
"We'll be fine. We have a good group."
Trudel said she came to Alumni Field expecting a tough game, the type of back-and-forth contest that was on display during the first half.
"Rutland is always tough. It is a good rivalry," Trudel said.
The rivalry will not resume until May 27 when RHS travels to Bennington for the regular-season finale.
That will be a barometer game, giving Zmurko a great chance to measure his team's progress before the playoffs pairings are released on May 29.
