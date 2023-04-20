The Rutland boys lacrosse team's 11-10 overtime loss to Mount Anthony can only be described as crushing.
RHS held a 6-2 lead at one point and looked poised to take control of the game.
Seeing MAU's celebration after the sudden death goal by Tyler DeBoer with 5.1 seconds left in the overtime was tough to swallow.
MAU coach Frank Gaudette knew his Patriots were in a predicament when down 6-2 but he also knew what approach to take.
"We just told the guys, one goal at a time," Gaudette said. "We just want to get 1% better every day, 1% better every goal."
"It was all heart," Aiden Moscarello said. "We worked out butts off all week. We had very good practices all week."
Rutland co-head coach TJ Sabotka said MAU's three consecutive goals to close Rutland's halftime lead to 6-5 was a turning point.
"It took away a lot of the momentum that we had built up," Sabotka said.
"It was a well played lacrosse team and hats off to Mount Anthony. They got that goal when they needed to.
But we had our chances."
Both teams had their opportunities to win it in overtime before the game-winner was scored. Rutland goalie Jarrett Kelley and MAU netminder Landon Brimmer both made spectacular saves in the OT stanza.
"That was a huge save by Landon," Gaudette said.
It appeared as though RHS was in a very good spot with a 9-7 lead after Noah Bruttomesso scored on an athletic shot as he was falling backwards in front of the goal and Ethan Wideawake netted an insurance goal with 5:53 remaining on a rope from 18 yards out.
But the Patriots fought back. Gavin Schnoop scored with 4:29 left and then Moscarello got another one in with 6.5 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
Rutland broke on top when Wideawake scored after only 2:09 had elapsed.
Jonah Bassett scored with a line drive from 12 yards to cushion the lead.
But the Patriots cut the lead in half 1:50 before the end of the opening quarter on a shot from Tyler DeBoer.
Rutland, which had won its previous two games by a combined score of 23-4, had to be feeling good about the possibility of another win after building the lead too 6-2 on goals by Emilio Strangeway, Bassett, Wideawake and Bruttomesso.
Then the script changed. MAU scored the three goals before the half with Chase Gauthier netting the one that pared the lead to 6-5.
It was a rather unusual goal that began with a shot from MAU's Henry Frechette. Kelley made a terrific save on the shot but the ball popped into the air and Gauthier alertly finished it off.
It did not take the Patriots long after halftime to earn their first lead. Lucas Lincourt and Moscarello scored to put MAU in front 7-6 with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter.
Bruttomesso answered for Rutland and the game went into the fourth quarter locked in a 7-7 tie.
Bruttomesso and Wideawake's goals padded the lead and it appeared that Jacobb Downs' score had extended Rutland's lead to 10-7.
But there was a penalty on the play and the score was taken off the board.
Rutland held a 35-34 edge in shots.
It was Mount Anthony's second straight victory after swamping Lyndon Institute 20-2. It gives the Patriots' a 2-2 record.
Rutland falls to 2-3 and heads to Woodstock on Tuesday.
NOTES: Hayden Gaudette, son of MAU coach Frank Gaudette, is the starting goalie for American International College. ... Rutland High graduate Micaiah Boyle is a freshman midfield player, also at AIC.
