CHITTENDEN — Mount Anthony swept the team titles in the Skate competition, the first leg of the Southern Vermont League Championships in Nordic skiing, with one of the state's most breathtaking views as the backdrop.
Mount Anthony's Luke Rizio had the fastest time of the day, covering the 5.5-K two-loop layout in 13:35.
Rizio originally competed for Twin Valley but transferred to Mount Anthony this school year as a junior.
"I had nothing against Twin Valley. They had great teachers and they always supported me. I just wanted to go to a school with a more established Nordic team," Rizio said.
He loved the conditions on this day.
"It was perfect mid-season skiing," he said.
Rizio wants to collect all the SVL and State honors that he can but he also has his eye on a bigger prize.
"I want to be an All-American at the Junior Nationals," Rizio said. "That eluded me last year."
He will get that chance in mid-March in Fairbanks, Alaska.
The three fastest times in the women's competition were turned in by Middlebury Union High School competitors, but since the Tigers are not members of the SVL, the individual Skate title goes to the fourth-place finisher, Mount Anthony's Tanis White.
The Mount Anthony girls team brandished its depth with Eden White following Tanis in fifth place, Aurora Rella-Neill coming home 11th and Elyse Altland placing 17th.
Erin Geisler finished 10th on her home course, the top place for a Rutland High skier.
The fastest time in the varsity girls race was turned in by Middlebury's Beth McIntosh with a clocking of 16:28.
McIntosh also excels in cross country running and track and field for the Tigers but her favorite is Nordic ski racing.
She grew up skiing at Rikert in Ripton from the time she was "2 or 3."
Her goal isn't anything as concrete as a championship.
"It is to have fun and to be proud no matter what the result," McIntosh said. "I want to focus on what I did wrong and what I did right and compete with myself."
Fun is what she had on Monday.
"This was my best high school ski race of the season. And this is definitely one of my favorite courses. The view is amazing," McIntosh said.
"Come for the View ... Stay for the Experience," is a slogan seen on some of the products at Mountain Top Resort and on this day, the sun-splashed view of the bucolic landscape was as much a part of the event as the competition.
THE TOP 15 GIRLS — 1. Beth McIntosh, Middlebury, 16:18' 2. Mary Harrington, Middlebury, 16:28; 3. Ava Schneider, Middlebury, 16:50; 4. Tanis White, MAU, 16:55; 5. Eden White, 18:15; 6. Lia Robinson, Middlebury, 18:33; 7. Katherine Normandeau, Brattleboro, 18:48; 8. Ava Whitney, Brattleboro, 18:53; 9. Izzy Cellini, Woodstock, 19:16; 10. Erin Geisler, Rutland, 19:54; 11. Aurora Rella-Neill, Mt. Anthony, 19:55; 12. Naomi Brightman, Middlebury, 20:01; 13. Maya Sluka, Woodstock, 20:23; 14. Pea Richardson, Woodstock, 20:38; 15. Ila Cook Yoder, Woodstock, 20:39.
Mount Anthony had an incredible display of depth in the boys race behind Rizio, placing 4-6-7-9.
James Underwood finished second to Rizio in a time of 14:05, followed by Baxter Harrington in third at 14:13.
Then came the wave of Mount Anthony skiers with Riley Thurber fourth in 14:33, Peter McKenna in sixth with a time of 14:45, Finn Payne claiming seventh in 14:56 and Silas Rella-Neill capturing the ninth spot in 15:24.
Rutland's top finisher was Sam Kay with his 14th place time of 16:48.
THE TOP 15 BOYS — 1. Luke Rizio, Mt. Anthony, 13:35; 2. James Underwood, 14:05; 3. Baxter Harrington, 14:13; 4. Riley Thurber, Mt. Anthony, 14:33; 5. Eliot Schneider, 14:42; 6. Peter Mckenna, Mt. Anthony, 14:45;7. Finn Payne, Mt. Anthony, 14:56; 8. QuinnUva,15:08; 9. Silas Rella Neill, 15:24; 10. Matias Citarella, 15:26; 11. Collin Bevin, 16:18; 12. Lincoln Miller, 16:24; 13. Gabriel Jeppesen-Bellec, 16:40; 14. Sam Kay, Rutland, 16:48; 15. Nico Canathan-Leach, 16:52.
"Considering the inconsistent training conditions, I would say that all of our skiers really stepped up today and had a great race on their home course," Rutland coach Bill Belmonte said.
NOTES: Burr and Burton Academy's Mateo Gallazzini, an exchange student from France, was competing in his first varsity Nordic race. ... BBA's Khalid Abdulraheem, an exchange student from Nigeria, competed and is in his first varsity season for Nordic. .. The SVL Nordic Championships continue on Feb. 9 with the Classical race at Prospect Mountain in Woodford and the Relays on Feb. 15 at the Brattleboro Outing Club.
