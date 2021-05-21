The voice of a leader was heard in the water-break huddle with 6:04 left in the game and his team trailing 7-4. It belonged to junior Jack Coughlin.
“Find a way. We’re not leaving,” Coughlin said to his teammates.
They nearly did. Dillon Moore scored via Joe Anderson’s assist with 3:25 remaining and Anderson scored, Carter Stearns assisting, to shave the lead to 7-6 with 2:33 remaining.
The Ravens had some good chances for the equalizer but Mount Anthony left Alumni Field with a 7-6 victory and the season sweep of Rutland. The Patriots had beaten them in Bennington, 6-3.
“We’ve got to end this losing streak,” Rutland coach Sean Miller said.
The streak rose to four and leaves the Ravens with a 4-8 record.
The late offensive spark was a bright spot for Rutland.
Another was the play of goalie Jarrett Kelley.
“This was Jarrett’s best game of the season,” Miller said.
Next week is the final week of the regular season and the Ravens have games with Middlebury and Mount Mansfield, It will be about ending the losing streak and trying to iron things out before the Division I playoff pairings are released on May 31.
Mount Anthony (5-5) is in Division II and coach Frank Gaudette believes his Patriots are a contender in the division.
“I think we have played the toughest schedule of any Division II team,” he said.
Miller loved the way his team responded out of that water break down the stretch.
He wasn’t as thrilled with the way they started the game.
“We didn’t start the way we wanted to,” he said.
The Ravens did draw first blood, John Cotter scoring less than two minutes into the game.
But the rest of the quarter belonged to the Patriots. Aiden Moscarello and Gavin Schnoop scored to give MAU a 2-1 lead at the end of the period.
Rutland answered in the opening minute of the second stanza. Freshman Patrick Cooley got the goal and Anderson the assist.
The game saw some stellar goalie play on each end by Kelley and MAU’s Hayden Gaudette to keep the game deadlocked until Nathan Potter broke through to give MAU a 3-2 lead with 4:54 to go in the half.
Potter scored again and the Patriots took the 4-2 lead into halftime.
Rutland came out of the break breathing fire. Cotter scored on a pass from Cooley less that two minutes into the new half and then Anderson returned the favor, assisting on Cooley’s score with 1:56 to go in the third stanza, tying it at 4-4.
Here is where the momentum swung. The Patriots rang up the next three goals. John Steadman scored 31 seconds before the end of the third and then Cameron Cummings and Henry Frechette scored in the fourth quarter to give the Pats a 7-4 lead.
It was a game where goals were coming hard so a three-goal advantage looked comfortable but the Ravens put a scare into the Patriots.
“We just settled the guys down,” coach Gaudette said of his team’s three-goal run that padded the margin to 7-4.
“It was a slower paced game at our place on grass. I think the heat got us, too.
“Rutland definitely beat us on the ground balls today.
“It was nice to see us bounce back (at the end),” Miller said.
But the play by his Ravens early in the game was a sore spot and something he will be hoping they can rectify in the games against Middlebury and Mount Mansfield.
Mount Anthony has won four of its last five.
“We are peaking at the right time,” coach Gaudette said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.