BENNINGTON — The king of Vermont high school wrestling stayed atop their throne.
Fueled by six individual state champions, the Mount Anthony wrestling team won its national-record 32nd consecutive state championship, besting second-place Essex and third-place Spaulding.
MAU had 278 points, the Hornets had 254 and the Crimson Tide had 201.
The Patriots had a tournament-high eight grapplers make the finals, while Essex had seven finalists and three champions.
Spaulding had six finalists and two champions, Caleb Huntington (106) and Carter Dickinson (113).
While MAU and Essex were expected to battle for the top spot, the Crimson more than put their name in the conversation of the top teams in the state.
"It's been a decade since we've had a performance like that (in the state championships)," said Spaulding coach Darren O'Meara. "It was a big deal. We started off the day slow, but the semifinal round was amazing and two went our way in the finals."
The emotion from Huntington, Dickinson and their coaches was clear after the pair won their respective titles. Both guys jumped into their excited coaches' arms after pulling out the win.
"So much goes into it. It's special when that work pays off and you get a moment like that," O'Meara said. "Those are 'death-bed' moments. Those are moments that on my death bed, I will remember going crazy for those matches."
Before the championship matches got underway, standout wrestlers, coaches and contributors were honored.
MAU was honored for its Southern Vermont League championship, while Essex was honored for its Northern Vermont Athletic Conference title.
Vergennes coach Eugene Stearns was named coach of the year, while 200-win wrestlers and 100-win seniors were recognized.
A trio of people were announced as inductees for the Vermont Wrestler's Hall of Fame.
Erin Clodgo, Jim Burns and Frank Trebilcock received the honor.
Clodgo, of Richmond, was a member of the U.S. women's world team.
Burns, of Essex, was the first four-time state champion in Vermont, while Trebilcock was the first three-time state champion in the state.
Team scores and individual placements:
Final team scores: 1. Mount Anthony 278; 2. Essex 254; 3. Spaulding 201; 4. St. Johnsbury 152.5; 5. Vergennes 116; 6. CVU 111; 7. Colchester 100; 8. Mount Abraham 82; 9. Otter Valley 80; 10. Fair Haven 53; 11. Springfield 33; 12. Randolph 32; 13. Harwood 30; 14. Burr and Burton 14; 15. Milton 12; 15. Rutland 12; 17. Mill River 11; 18. Middlebury 7; 18. Mount Mansfield 7; 20. Williamstown 4; 21. BFA-St. Albans 0.
Individual results:
106 pounds: 1. Caleb Huntington (Spa) def. Elliot Powell (EHS) 6-4; 3. Coy Lyford (Rand); 4. Jordan Ross (MAU); 5. Colin Duffy (Colch); 6. Eli Brace (Verg).
113: 1. Carter Dickinson (Spa) pin Noah Quigley (Colch) at 2:43; 3. Noah Powell (EHS); 4. Devon Hurley (MAU); 5. Kaleb Spencer (MRU); 6. David Rigney (Spring).
120: 1. Landon Davis (MAU) def. Nick Pierce (Spa) 7-3; 3. Eli Bonning (EHS); 4. Matt Conant (Mt. Abe); 5. William Casiari (SJA); 6. Taylor Fletcher (MMU).
126: 1. Hunter Verge (SJA) def. Aidan Gebo (Verg) 9-0; 3. Hunter Roya (Spa); 4. Luke Doloughty (Colch); 5. Devin Hemingway (Mt. Abe); 6. Sam Blackman (MAU).
132: 1. Sam Worthing (FHU) def Kyle Hurley (MAU) 10-9; 3. Taylor Stearns (Verg); 4. Cameron Keaton (Colch); 5. Tanner Paquette (CVU); 6. Zach Hebert (SJA).
138: 1. Keegan Coon (MAU) pin Ryan Glassford (Spa) in 3:23; 3. Calvin Leo (EHS); 4. Riley Brown (CVU); 5. Ben Stapleton (Colch); 6. Carbur Rousseau (SJA).
145: 1. Luke Williams (EHS) def. Aaron Johnson (MAU) 5-4; 3. Levi Cram (OV); 4. Majd Al Abas (SJA); 5. Tyler Terrian (Rut); 6. Parker Gero (Mt. Abe).
152: 1. Stephen Brillion (MAU) pin Dylan Lee (FHU) in 5:43; 3. Oliver Orvis (EHS); 4. David Williams (OV); 5. Kyrell Ward (CVU); 6. Gus Zevon (SJA).
160: 1. Adam Frost (MAU) def. Gil Stawinski (EHS) 9-6; 3. Nate Lavoie (Mt. Abe); 4. Ryan Sullivan (SJA); 5. Matt Trifaro (CVU); 6. Caden Howell (Verg).
170: 1. Seth Carney (EHS) def Wilder Hudson (SJA) 9-3; 3. Sully O'Hara (Har); 4. Sebastian Pellitier (MAU); 5. Seb Jacobs (Colch); 6. Gabe Kadric (Verg).
182: 1. James Danis (EHS) pin Landon Farnham (Spa) in 1:45; 3. Barret Barrows (Verg); 4. Logan Sprague (MAU); 5. Eric Davis (Milt); 6. Connor Ladd (SJA).
195: 1. Sam Wilkins (MAU) pin Kam Cyr (EHS) in 2:17; 3. Sam Martin (OV); 4. Brandon Bennett (Spring); 5. Gabriel Payne-Vinick (Verg); 6. Duncan McGrade (CVU).
220: 1. Will Murphy (CVU) def. Bubba Richardson (EHS) 5-2; 3. Zeb Winot; 4. Matt Durgin (Spa); 5. Kaleb Carpenter (MAU); 6. Bryan Stafford (Spring).
285: 1. Hayden Gaudette (MAU) def. Coltan Perkins (Spa) 5-2; 3. William Danis (EHS); 4. Matt Cleaves (Mt. Abe); 5. Bryce Thamert (Rand); 6. Jared Denis (OV).
