Over the last decade, Mount Anthony softball has ruled the spring time in Bennington. But this spring, there's another bat and ball show in town that wants a cut of that championship-contention pie.
The MAU baseball team has enjoyed its best season in a decade, giving Patriots fans plenty of hope that a Division I state championship is within grasp if they put the work in.
Saturday afternoon, MAU extended its win streak to 10 games, topping rival Rutland 12-8 at Giorgetti Field.
The quality wins have racked up for the Patriots and with it the confidence has grown. From Burr and Burton to South Burlington to New York State contender Hoosick Falls, MAU has shown it doesn't back down from elite competition.
"We hadn't beaten BBA in two years and splitting with South Burlington, it's given them confidence," said Patriots coach Trevor Coyne. "That don't seem cocky, they seem confident. We're building off each win."
A major reason to be confident is how deep MAU's lineup is. The Patriots flexed their depth early and often in Saturday's game with Rutland.
Cleanup hitter Connor Hannan blasted a three-run home run over the left field fence in the first inning, but it wasn't just the heart of the order doing the damage.
No. 9 hitter Bryce VanVoorhis has a two-run double in third inning and No. 6 batter Aaron Whitman did the same in the fourth inning.
"We're very strong lineup-wise," Coyne said. "Even a couple bench guys can start too. It feels good to hit the ball like that."
Rutland wasn't doing itself any favors in those early innings with a bunch of walks. Josh Worthington and Tanner Bushee, who were plated on Hannan's blast, both reached via the free pass, and the same was the case in the third and fourth innings.
"We had too many free passes. That's usually not a recipe for a win," said Rutland coach Geoff Bloomer.
RHS struggled to get the bats going against MAU's starting pitcher Bushee. Aaron LeFrancois singled in the third and eventually scored on an error, but there wasn't a ton of hard contact early on.
"(Tanner) had a good amount of rest and has had there solid starts in a row," Coyne said. "When his fastball is on, he's throwing strikes and pounding the zone."
"He got in a groove and he worked pretty quick. We probably could have done a little better of a job slowing him down," Bloomer said.
Rutland got to Bushee a little bit in the fifth, with three hits, and MAU's defense didn't provide Bushee much support.
Chase de Castro singled in LeFrancois who led off with a single himself, but the Patriots allowed Tyler Weatherhogg to also score on the play after making a high throw to home.
An error out in right field led to de Castro scoring later in the inning as well.
It was a similar story in the seventh inning, where MAU made multiple miscues in the field and allowed for four Rutland runs to come in before the Patriots got a final flyout to end the game.
Bloomer liked the fight his team showed in the latter stages of the contest.
"Guys came off the bench and had some good at-bats. We put the ball in play," Bloomer said. "I wish we did that a little more early on."
Anders Lowkes started for Rutland on the mound and went 3 1/3 innings. Sam Arnold got a pair of outs in the fourth, before de Castro pitched two innings and LeFrancois took the final inning.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Rutland (4-7). RHS has another big test on Tuesday, playing at BBA, a team that beat them in Rutland earlier in the season.
MAU (10-2) looks to keep the winning ways going on Tuesday, hosting Brattleboro, who they beat by 10 runs earlier in the season.
