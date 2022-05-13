Twenty-nine seconds. Twenty-nine difficult, gut-wrenching seconds. Those were the moments of silence to honor and remember Rutland Middle School lacrosse goalie Wesley Burton who died on May 5 at his home.
Twenty-nine sad seconds that were also tinged with beauty. There were the Rutland High and Mount Anthony boys lacrosse players standing together during the tribute. The Mount Anthony players, like their Rutland High counterparts, wore No. 29 decals on their helmets, representing Wesley's uniform number.
Hayden Gaudette, Mount Anthony's outstanding goalie, even wore the No. 29 jersey as opposed to his regular No. 23 uniform.
"When our coach told us he (Wesley) wore No. 29, I felt it just would not be right if I didn't wear 29," Gaudette said after his team's 8-5 victory over Rutland on Friday.
Rutland head coach Ben Burton, Wesley's father, won't forget the 29 seconds or many other things from the day.
"I will just remember everyone's support and all the kindness," coach Burton said. "It is something nobody wants to go through."
There was also a game to play, something that in some ways, seemed so unimportant.
Yet, it was very important as a step to getting back to some semblance of normalcy while still treasuring the member of the Rutland High and community lacrosse family no longer with us.
It began by Rutland getting on top on a goal by Matt Magro.
The Patriots, though, quickly got the lead with Cameron Cummings netting the equalizer and Tyler DeBoer scoring the first of his three goals to give MAU the lead.
Rutland's Micaiah Boyle scored on his future teammate to knot the score at 2-2.
Boyle and Gaudette will be lacrosse teammates at NCAA Division II American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
When DeBoer scored the next goal, it gave the Patriots the lead they would not relinquish.
DeBoer's third goal sent MAU into halftime with a 5-2 lead.
Magro's second goal drew the Raiders to within 5-3.
Magro was unloading testing shots all day but he found Gaudette hard to solve as did all the Rutland attackers.
Gaudette was superb throughout the game, making numerous saves from point-blank range.
But there was also stellar goalie play at the other end of the field. Rutland's Jarrett Kelley had his own collection of highlight-reel saves.
"Jarrett played great today to hold them to single digits," Burton said.
Things really tightened up with Pat Cooley's goal that got Rutland to within one score.
The next goal would be a big one, giving the Patriots a cushion or drawing the Raiders even.
It was the Patriots who got the pivotal score, courtesy of Lucas Lincourt and it came with four minutes left in the third stanza.
The Patriots took that 6-4 advantage into the fourth quarter and Kelley made a tremendous save to keep the Raiders within striking distance.
But he could not stop Aiden Moscarello's hard shot that extended the lead to 7-4.
Collin Bevin tacked on another and the Raiders had their work cut out for them, trailing by four goals with 11 minutes remaining.
Boyle scored with two minutes to go but the Patriots were going back to Bennington with the win and a 5-6 record.
The Raiders fell to 3-6 and get ready to meet BFA-St. Albans on the road Tuesday and then travel to Spaulding.
"We are going to be road warriors," Rutland assistant coach T.J. Sabotka told the Raiders after the game.
The victory gave MAU the season series sweep. They defeated the Raiders 10-7 in Bennington.
