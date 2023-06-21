Green Mountain Union High School baseball star Kaiden McCarthy is talented well-beyond his years.
McCarthy just wrapped up his eighth-grade baseball season, playing for the Chieftains, but he put up numbers many seniors would dream of.
His standout effort earned him Rutland Herald Baseball Player of the Year honors for the 2023 season.
“It’s all about his work ethic and the time he puts into the game,” said his father Matt McCarthy, who just finished up his tenure coaching the Green Mountain team.
“He plays in Connecticut and New York and down in Florida and Georgia and more places. It gets him prepared to go against older competition.”
On the mound, Kaiden McCarthy was lights out, going 5-0 with a miniscule 0.66 earned run average. He pitched 32 innings and struck out more than two batters an inning, racking up 70 strikeouts.
McCarthy allowed just 10 hits and surrendered just two walks, giving him a WHIP of 0.375. For reference, a good WHIP in the major leagues is around 1.00.
There were three instances where McCarthy had come out of the game, while throwing a no-hitter.
On April 18 against Poultney, had had thrown three hitless innings with nine strikeouts. On May 4 against Springfield, he had thrown five hitless innings with 14 strikeouts, and on June 2 against Richford in the Division III quarterfinals, he had thrown five hitless innings with 12 strikeouts.
Coach McCarthy points to his son’s strike throwing as a big improvement in his game.
“(Kaiden) was pitching around the zone a lot more this year,” McCarthy said. “He focused on starting batters off with a strike and staying ahead in the count.”
Having a great batterymate can be so crucial in a pitcher’s success and McCarthy had a good one in Tanner Swisher, who made major strides in his sophomore season as one of GM’s team leaders.
“I let Tanner call the pitches,” coach McCarthy said.
If Kaiden McCarthy had only displayed dominance on the mound, he’d already be an incredible force, but this teenager also wields a powerful stick at the plate.
McCarthy led Green Mountain in RBIs with 25 and hits with 27. He was second on the team in average at .443, homering once, hitting three triples and seven doubles.
“The power was something great to see,” coach McCarthy said. “It can be hard to gauge how the power will translate. He puts in a lot of extra work in the batting cages.”
Kaiden McCarthy fit in seamlessly with the Green Mountain squad, despite his age. He had played up in higher-aged leagues growing up, so he had played with a good chunk of his GM teammates.
“The team had great team camaraderie,” coach McCarthy said. “It was good to see them come together.”
That closeness led to a successful season in Chester, where Green Mountain lost just two games and made it to the Division III semifinals.
With that chapter closed, Kaiden McCarthy is ready to write his next chapter.
He is following in the footsteps of his older brother Dylan and will be playing his high school ball for Vermont Academy beginning next season.
If one thing is for certain, it’s that the Wildcats are getting a ballplayer more than willing to put the work in.
