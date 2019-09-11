“We don’t practice for them,” Hartford coach Heather Scudder said of the 7-on-7 sudden death overtime stanza in field hockey.
Practice not needed. Greer McCarty scored with only 1:20 remaining in the overtime session to lift Hartford to a 2-1 victory over Rutland on Wednesday.
The reason Scudder does not practice the 7-on-7 game is she is never sure who she wants to have on the field during that time on a particular day.
“We never practice for it because who we have out there depends who is hot and who is not,” Scudder said.
She hit on the right combination and it has the Hurricanes’ record at 5-0.
Hartford took a 1-0 lead on Kennedy Mullen’s goal and the Hurricanes carried the lead into halftime.
Katie Sunderland struck for the Raiders, knotting the score 5:48 into the second half.
Hartford had bushels of chances in regulation time but Rutland goalie Jessie Ebbighausen was superb.
“Their goalie made some great saves,” Scudder said.
The Raiders missed on a penalty stroke.
Rutland falls to 2-2.
Hartford and Rutland meet two more times this year, the result of Mount Anthony dropping the sport.
“I would rather play games against good teams like Rutland,” Scudder said.
Hartford was playing its fifth game in eight days.
Not that the Hurricanes mind. Everything has worked out just fine.
Middlebury 11,
Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — Madde Hamel had three goals to lead Middlebury to an 11-0 victory over Fair Haven on Wednesday in non-conference field hockey.
The 2-1-1 Tigers put plenty of pressure on the Slaters defense and Fair Haven keeper Jordyn Howard responded with 14 saves.
Fair Haven, which slipped to 0-5, also got a strong game on defense from Anna Breslin.
Lydia Dettman and Lexi Bertell had two goals each for the Tigers.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor 7,
Bellows Falls 2
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls scored the game’s first two goals and Proctor the last seven in a 7-2 decision in Southern Vermont League soccer Wednesday.
Proctor will take a 5-0 record into Saturday’s homecoming matchup with host West Rutland.
Conner McKearin had four goals, and Camden Richardson, Joe Valerio and Brennon Crossmon one each for the Phantoms.
Valerio had two assists and Joel Denton and Hunter Bridge one apiece.
Jack Cardinho scored with an assist from Jameson Nystrom and Nystrom scored on a direct kick for the 1-2 Terriers.
West Rutland 0,
Long Trail 0
WEST RUTLAND — The Golden Horde out-shot Long Trail 27-4 and still wound up in a scoreless deadlock in Southern Vermont League soccer Wednesday.
“We just couldn’t put the ball in the net. We’re going to work a lot on finishing,” said Golden Horde coach Dillon Zaengle.
Both teams had shots hit the crossbar.
Long Trail is 0-2-1 and West Rutland will carry a 1-2-1 record into Saturday’s homecoming game against visiting rival Proctor.
“We’re excited for it,” Zaengle said. “It’s going to be tough.”
GIRLS SOCCER
CVU 11, Rutland 1
HINESBURG — Josie Pecor spearheaded an overpowering CVU attack with two goals and four assists in an 11-1 rout of Rutland High School in non-conference soccer Wednesday.
It was big turnaround for the 2-0 Redhawks, who sneaked past Colchester 1-0 eight days previous.
CVU, which got three goals from Avery Sleeper, led 7-0 at the intermission.
Logan Kinsman scored for the 0-4 Raiders on a penalty kick.
Caroline Coloutti and Kathryn Moore combined for six saves in the Rutland nets while CVU’s Maryn Askewy and Ella Polli combined for a pair.
GOLF
Raiders girls win Patriot Classic
BENNINGTON — With Jillian Miles posting a field-leading 93 and Kristen Pariseau adding a 94, the Rutland High School girls won their portion of Tuesday’s Patriot Classic at Mount Anthony Country Club.
They posted a 187 to beat runner-up Mount Anthony, which was led by Emma Tobin’s 109. MAU shot 219.
Hoosac, led by Henry Sniezek’s medalist 81, shot 354 to edge Burr and Burton (355) to win the boys’ crown. Ben Swinarton posted 82, Chapin Eyre 84, Dillon Callen 94 and Ben Ario 95 for BBA.
Brady Hawthorn shot 83 for Hartford (379), with Jared Vanderpost adding 89, Joseph Barwood 96 and Justin Jasmin 111.For Rutland (380), Ethan Schmitt shot 85, Billy Latkin and Jared Moore 97s and Jason Ryan 101.
Mount Anthony (445) was led by Andrew Marsden with an 86.
Competing without a team, Otter Valley’s Ben Lufkin posted 131.
Very fast greens and some very difficult pin placements combined to force high scores.
MEN’S SOCCER
Castleton 3,
SUNY Canton 1
CASTLETON — The Castleton men’s soccer team captured its first win of the season versus SUNY Canton, 3-1, at Dave Wolk Stadium on Wednesday.
Senior Jack Kingdon scored twice to lead the Spartans and overtake the team lead with three goals on the season. Junior Jacob Godfrey also scored his first goal of the season. Colby Gay and Rida Kori each registered one assist.
Castleton improves to 1-3-0 and after suffering its first loss, Canton sits at 2-1-2.
Freshman Andres Soto-Burgos earned his first career victory for the Spartans in goal with a pair of saves in his first start. Dawson Pellerin took the loss after allowing all three goals in the opening half. Tyler Peterson played 90 minutes of shutout action for the Roos in the second half.
Castleton returns to action at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. for a non-conference matchup with Springfield.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Castleton 6, MCLA 0
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Makenzi Bellando and Julia Carone had a pair of goals each to help power Castleton past winless MCLA, 6-0 in women’s soccer Wednesday.
The Spartans out-shot their hosts 29-3 and upped their record to 3-2, while MCLA fell to 0-4.
Also scoring for Castleton were Rylee Nichols and Tatum Shappy, and Loren Henderson and Alex Benfatti combined for two saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.