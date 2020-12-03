If you are a Vermont high school football fan, you remember Burr and Burton Academy brothers Jay and Joe McCoy for offensive explosiveness.
Jay’s senior year, he took the concept of being a dual threat quarterback to a new level, throwing for 1,794 yards and 20 touchdowns and running for 1,179 yards and 14 more touchdowns.
Along came Joe. All he did in the Bulldogs’ uniform was pass for 6,000 career yards and 80 touchdowns.
They were also terrors on the other side of the ball and that is where they are concentrating their effort now for Hobart College.
Hobart head coach Kevin DeWall takes pride in one brother following the other to the Geneva, New York campus.
“We have had a number of brother combinations here,” DeWall said. “I hope it is a testament that we are doing things the right way.”
One brother is not likely to enter the same program if the older one is not having a good experience.
“Both are versatile athletes. Jay was a linebacker/quarterback (in high school) and we moved him to safety,” DeWall said.
Jay took to his new position seamlessly, making his mark his freshman year by earning a number of starts for the Statesmen. He had a penchant for making tackles in the open field and reading the passes, contributing with break-ups and interceptions.
He continued to play well his sophomore season until an injury cut it short.
There were no games this fall due to COVID but the McCoys and their teammates practiced.
DeWall was impressed with the effort Jay made in rehabbing his injury and getting back on the field.
“A lot of players get frustrated with the rehab process but he didn’t. He did what he had to do,” DeWall said. “I don’t know if he is back to 100% but it was good to see him running, cutting and planting this fall.”
The Statesmen practiced in pods of 10 or fewer this fall. Jay and Joe were not in the same pod, mainly because the pods were set up to mesh with class schedules.
They are, however, both playing in the defensive secondary.
Moving Joe to defense was not an easy decision initially because of his prolific performance as a QB.
“As an offensive coach, it was hard to decide on where to play Joe. We were more in need of a defensive back at the time,” DeWall said.
“I think it’s cool that they will have an opportunity to play in the same defensive backfield.”
When DeWall was recruiting the younger McCoy, he emphasized that they would each have their own experience. He felt that was important.
Each having his own identity while still being able to share the championship culture was an important piece of the recruiting pitch.
“Joe was such a great athlete (in high school) that he could rely on his athleticism,” DeWall said.
The emphasis at Hobart is to enhance Joe’s footwork and technique to go with all of that athleticism.
DeWall has long had a strong connection to Vermont. He was a senior player for Hobart when Rutland’s Matt Daley was a freshman on the team. Then, DeWall was on the staff, coaching Daley for three seasons.
DeWall and Daley coached together a year at Hobart after Daley’s graduation and became best friends. DeWall was in Daley’s wedding.
That Vermont connection continues with the McCoy family.
Hopefully, football returns to normal in the fall of 2021 and the McCoys are combining their efforts to make the Statesmen secondary one of the best in the Liberty League.
The brothers who were so well known for helping the Bulldogs find the end zone with the ability to throw and run, will be attempting to give a new meaning to explosiveness as they hunt down receivers and tackle ball carriers.
