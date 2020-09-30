Something special is going on with the Mount St. Joseph girls soccer this season. It’s early but the 2-0 record signals a much greater season than the Mounties have experienced in recent years while fighting a numbers problem.
The numbers are up this year and the winning has begun. The Mounties boast around 20 players this season, a robust turnout for any Division IV program.
When you consider they were 5-35-1 over the previous three regular seasons, a 2-0 record looks mighty good.
Tim McCue would love the ride the MSJ girls soccer team is on. McCue died recently and his funeral services are Thursday. He was MSJ’s first girls soccer coach.
His family runs deep through the Mountie girls soccer program.
McCue’s niece Sarah Bride Fortier was an outstanding and fiery defensive back for coach Tim Cassidy’s MSJ teams before she graduated in 1999. She later brought that fire to the sidelines as the MSJ girls soccer coach.
McCue bled Mountie green. His passion for the school showed through during a 31-year teaching career at the school on Convent Avenue.
His niece Sarah took the reins of the soccer program in 2006 after a short stint coaching Proctor.
McCue has left us and Fortier resides in Florida where she is the principal at St. John Vianney School in St. Petersburg.
The Mountie soccer team is in good hands with Lori Patterson at the helm. Patterson played NCAA Division I soccer at Radford University in Virginia from 1995 through 1997.
Yet, the McCue-Bride imprint will always be on the program.
There isn’t a lot of contact in chess. There is a little more on 7-on-7 football. Not a lot more.
But what’s missing most in this pass-only 7-on-7 football, the brand of high school football that COVID has Vermont playing this fall, is not the contact or the large crowds.
No, what is missing most is all of the the strategy involving the pass-run ratio. Yes, what is missing the most is that chess game. Those strategies like being less predictable by throwing on first down or deciding whether to punt, run or throw on fourth-and-three.
That chess game is a great part of the allure of football.
We can’t wait for the return of 11-man tackle football. Hopefully, we get it back in 2021.
But we aren’t denigrating the 7-on-7 version. We are lucky to have it when you consider that we were fearing the prospect of being left with no high school football of any kind just a couple of months ago.
And 7-on-7 is a great game. It does have some of the chess match elements — scheming routes and devising coverages. There is the excitement of great catches, burning defenders with speed, defenders jumping routes and making highlight-reel interceptions. Quarterbacks showing off rifle arms by fitting balls into small windows.
The 7-on-7 game has become big stuff. There are national tournaments during the summer for high school teams. One of the biggest has had its national championship played in Hoover, Alabama for years. It includes regional tournaments that teams must get through to get make it to the big stage in Alabama.
It is fun. It is wide open.
And after tackle football returns, the 7-on-7 game will still be a wonderful vehicle for quarterbacks, receivers and secondary personnel to improve their game during the summer months.
Right now, though, it’s the fall game. Enjoy it. It’s what we’ve got.
I wish there were a Vermont high school record book for all sports.
The job that the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association has done, with the help of its director Dave Fredrickson and Hazen Union coach Aaron Hill, is amazing in putting together individual records.
It is a pretty complete history even if it does have a few holes.
But other than basketball, records in Vermont high school sports is pretty sketchy.
When Woodstock’s Doug Avellino reached 100-career base hits in baseball, we were trying to find out how many other players had done that. It was a chore and we came up with nothing definitive.
We did ascertain that it is rarer than you might think because good hitters tend to get walked a lot in Vermont.
Then there’s the 80 career touchdown passes flung by Burr and Burton Academy graduate Joey McCoy. It was believed for a long time that Mount St. Joseph’s Colin Temple, who went on to play quarterback at Merrimack College, had the state mark with 72 so it is possible that McCoy now owns the record.
Anyone know of a QB with more than 80?
