FAIR HAVEN — Marcus McCullough has had some wild swings and misses for strikeouts lately. He fanned twice against Fair Haven on Wednesday. He was 0 for 2 with a strikeout on Friday and wasn’t even able to get down a bunt on a suicide squeeze.
But like the rest of the Otters, McCullough knows that baseball is sometimes about having a short memory.
McCullough came through later in the same at-bat with a RBI single that snapped a 1-1 tie and sent Otter Valley on its way to a 7-1 victory over Fair Haven in the rivals’ second Marble Valley League showdown this week.
McCullough wasn’t through. The Otters senior had a two-run single to touch off a five-run seventh that essentially put away OV’s second win over the Slaters.
“For a couple of games I’d been in a slump. I had no confidence and it’s all about confidence for me,” said McCullough, who bats fifth in the OV order. “I was down in the count and Nate (Hudson) told me I was going to get a hit and that gave me confidence.”
McCullough stroked an Evan Reed fastball into left to score Josh Beayon and when the Otters broke things open in the seventh they had more than enough to support a five-hit complete game by Patrick McKeighan.
McCullough picked on fastballs for both of his hits; his single in the seventh came on a pitch that was on the outer half of the plate but he came through with a solid stroke to right field to make it 4-1.
The Otters finished the regular season 15-1 with the top seed in the Division II tournament in their pocket. The 10-5 Slaters will likely be the third seed.
“It’s amazing,” said McCullough of the sweep. “Fair Haven is a great bunch of kids.”
Kollin Bissette had a run-scoring single in the seventh when Jack Adams drove in another run with a groundout. OV collected 10 hits against Reed and starter Parker Morse.
Hudson had two hits and drove in the run that tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning and Bissette had a double and a single.
Fielding the ball played a big role, as it did in OV’s 2-1 win in Brandon on Wednesday. Fair Haven committed three errors and was outscored in earned runs 3-1.
The playoffs begin next week and that will have to be the time when the Slaters start hitting in the clutch; they stranded 10 runners against McKeighan, who walked six.
“We could have broken the game open,” said Slaters coach Adam Greenlese. “You’ve got to take advantage of your opportunities. We just looked tight today and I would have expected the exact opposite.”
Their best opportunity came when they loaded the bases in the third with out with the help of an admitted missed call by the umpiring crew. A ball off the bat of Brett Huntley on a checked swing was immediately ruled foul, even though the ball landed in fair territory down the first baseline and went for an apparent out. The rule book says that once the ball is called foul the play is dead, regardless of what transpires next. So Huntley got another chance, which left some OV personnel bristling, and singled for good measure.
McKeighan and catcher Alex Polli took it from there. Polli made a hustling, sliding catch of a foul pop near the OV dugout for the second out and McKeighan induced a routine grounder to end the inning.
“(Polli) made a heck of a play to pick himself up,” said OV coach Mike Howe. “He was down on himself (Wednesday) because there were a couple of plays he thought he should have made. And he called a great game.”
The Otters were not without sins of their own. The loaded the bases with none out in the fourth and did not score because of a double play which ended in a wacky rundown, with a runner tagged out between third and home.
The Slaters took a 1-0 lead in the second on a walk, the first of Luke Wang’s two singles and Hayden Sheldrick’s grounder. Then they went on to leave three, one, one, two and two runners stranded.
The Vermont Principals Association will make its playoff pairings on Tuesday. The top four in D-II as of Friday evening were (in order) OV, Enosburg, Fair Haven and Harwood.
