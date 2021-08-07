CASTLETON — Kevin McDonough was smiling the smile of a winner on Saturday after he contributed to New Hampshire's 21-0 victory over Vermont in Saturday's Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium.
It was a beautiful moment for the Concord High graduate. Not only was he basking in the glow of victory, but he was taking in his new surroundings. McDonough will be at Castleton on Aug. 11 for the Spartans' preseason football camp as they begin preparing for the season.
"Three days at home and I'll be back," McDonough said.
McDonough was playing a new position as a strong safety but served notice quickly that he would be a factor with two key tackles in the first quarter.
He chose Castleton after CU football coach Tony Volpone told him that he would also be able to ski race for the Spartans.
Another thing that swayed him to Castleton was a Zoom meeting with some of the Spartan players.
"Everyone was welcoming. They seemed like a good group of guys," McDonough said.
McDonough played middle linebacker at Concord and Volpone has him slated to play outside linebacker.
McDonough's major will be Business Management. His father owns five restaurants and he plans to take them over eventually.
The same day that McDonough reports to Castleton for practice, Rutland's Matt Creed will begin his practices with the WPI football team as a freshman.
Creed graduated from RHS in 2020 but opted for the gap year due to COVID. He was selected to play in the 2020 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl but the game was never played as part of COVID protocol.
Creed, a 6-foot-3, 310-pound lineman had to be a little envious when Vermont went on its first offensive possession on Saturday and he looked down and saw former Rutland teammates Joey Pratico and Toby Jakubowski starting for Vermont on the offensive line.
"Sure, I wish I could have played in this game. But I played with those guys for three years. I know how hard they have worked and I am happy for them that they get to play," Creed said.
Creed got in shape for WPI's training camp by lifting and running with the Rutland High football team this summer. He is grateful for that opportunity allowed him by RHS coach Mike Norman.
"I give coach Norman all the credit. He has helped me so much," Creed said.
The players from both Vermont and New Hampshire selected for 2020 Maple Sugar Bowl were invited back and were introduced to the crowd at halftime.
Creed was joined by former Rutland 2020 classmates Luke Ragosta, Malik Hendrickson and Ethan Coarse, all making it back for the ceremony.
Ragosta caught the fever watching the game and wondered what it would have been like for his group in 2020.
"It's exciting. You feel it," he said at halftime.
He was able to get back to Castleton from Coast Guard duty and Hendrickson from his stint in AmeriCorps.
"It was tough. We were all really looking forward to it," Hendrickson said. "But I am happy these guys are getting their chance."
Poultney's Jacob DeBonis and Caden Capman were among the other 2020 Vermont players who returned for the halftime ceremony.
The first one
Bellows Falls brothers Tom and Doug MacPhee were among the crowd attending the very first Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl at Nashua's Holman Stadium.
Today, they are both Shriners and continue to attend the game every year.
Tom still remembers Air Force recruiter Arnold Smith pulling up to him in his red convertible that day in 1954 and asking him if he wanted to ride to the game.
Doug, on the other hand, hitchhiked.
There was another method of transportation available that day, the train. The Shrine ran a special train to the game from Windsor and Claremont to Nashua. It was $3.88 for the round trip.
Gas cost 29 cents a gallon at the time.
The MacPhee boys saw a good game that day with New Hampshire winning 12-7.
Wes Doyle played for Vermont in that first game representing Hartford High School.
He stayed involved with the Maple Sugar Bowl for years, working as a ball boy.
John Hock played in the Maple Sugar Bowl wearing the Mount St. Joseph helmet 39 years ago. Saturday, he officiated in the game.
John's nephew Matt Hock played in the 2013 game for Rutland.
On the air
Jack Healey and Bob Lipman were on the call of the game for the Shrine Radio Network and the Northeast Sports Network.
Healey, retired from Rutland radio station WSYB, is now the voice of the Castleton Spartans.
Lipman broadcasts Dartmouth College men's and women's basketball games, University of New Hampshire football and the games of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, a AA affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Lipman and Healey used to alternate quarters but now Lipman calls the action when New Hampshire has the ball and throws it over to Healey when Vermont is on offense.
"That was Bob's idea," Healey said.
It helps the announcers learn the players much more quickly.
Lipman became involved with the Maple Sugar Bowl as a producer in the late 1980s.
Let's do it again
The Vermont-New Hampshire rivalry continues on Sept. 4 in the same stadium when Castleton hosts Plymouth State in the season opener. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
This time, Kevin McDonough will be on the Vermont side.
