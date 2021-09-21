Castleton University is a common denominator for Casey McGraw and Tyler Ackley — two guys preparing for their first season as head college basketball coaches.
About 1,380 miles away from the Castleton campus, they have another stop on their coaching itinerary in common. They each were on the Nebraska Wesleyan basketball staff in Lincoln.
McGraw had flown out to Lincoln to work at a basketball camp with Ackley. He stayed in his apartment and then the two took a recruiting trip to Kansas City.
While they were there, Ackley received a phone call. He had gotten a job he wanted as an assistant coach on the staff at Colby College in Waterville, Maine.
McGraw was hoping he had a shot at Ackley’s job at Nebraska Wesleyan.
He got the job and the apartment. Talk about a seamless transition, he moved right into Ackley’s apartment where Ackley had left the keys to the same coaching office McGraw would inherit. “It was the exact same job,” McGraw said.
“Casey was an easy sell because (Nebraska Wesleyan coach) Dale Wellman had been so happy with Tyler,” Castleton coach Paul Culpo said.
Everything has worked out for both. Ackley, with Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson as a star player, was with a Colby men’s basketball that won its first NESCAC championship.
McGraw’s three years with the Prairie Wolves included an NCAA Division III national championship in 2018.
Now, they are newly minted head coaches, Ackley getting the job at St. Joseph’s College in Maine and McGraw at Elmira College.
“I have been riding his coattails since day one,” McGraw said of Ackley. “Tyler was a big part of why I went to Castleton. We hung out together and from the time I stepped in campus, it felt like I was with a tight-knit group of guys.”
Ackley and McGraw got to play two years together at Castleton.
McGraw grew up the son of a coach. His father Packy McGraw was the head coach at Albany Pharmacy.
“I knew I wanted to coach some day. I didn’t know if I wanted to coach high school or Division I, II or III in college,” McGraw said.
“Then, with the growth that coach Culpo got out of me at Castleton, I knew that I wanted to be a Division III coach.
“Nebraska Wesleyan changed my perception. It was the way those kids handled themselves.
“The first year they didn’t get any respect. They were unranked despite only three losses. They handled that so well.
“All of a sudden the next year (2017-18) they were No. 1 in the country and they handled that tremendously well.”
McGraw was in no hurry to leave Nebraska Wesleyan.
“I’m only 27 years old. I was not looking to jump at anything,” he said. Then, the Elmira position opened up. It was relatively close to home for McGraw who grew up in the Albany suburb of Delmar.
He had a short tenure at New England College as an assistant to Charlie Mason who had started his college coaching career as an assistant at Elmira.
He went for an interview. He loved the people he met and the administration’s commitment to basketball.
“I have been on a lot of college campuses and this was one of the most beautiful,” he said.
“When I got on the plane to go back to Nebraska, I said, ‘I really hope I get this job.’”
He will take a lot from each experience along the way.
“It is a mishmash of everything. My Dad taught me a lot about communicating with players from AAU basketball. “I learned a lot about running a program from Paul Culpo.
“Coach Mason showed me how hard you need to work. He works as hard as anyone in this business.
“Coach Wellman at Nebraska Wesleyan is an absolute genius on the offensive end. I am going to be a lot like him with the Xs and Os.”
“Defensively, I have got to find out what works best for this team.”
Ackley is every bit as happy with his new head job.
“It is a great opportunity to be at St. Joseph’s,” he said.
“It is a beautiful campus right on Sebago Lake. It’s 20 minutes from Portland and an airport is 20 minutes from campus so that I can recruit nationally.
“There is a lot of community involvement the way there is at Castleton so the stands are packed for games. That is unique at Division III.”
Leaving Tyson and Colby behind was bittersweet. He and Tyson have a special relationship
“I think Noah has a great chance to be the NESCAC Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year,” Ackley said.
Culpo was not surprised when McGraw and Ackley expressed interest in gravitating to the coaching profession.
“Casey comes from a basketball family. Tyler is a grinder. He really loves the game,” Culpo said.
“It’s a hard business. It’s hard to get jobs. This industry is a lot about who you know.
“It has been great to see them get jobs.” McGraw’s first exhibition is against Bryant & Stratton of Albany. The Bobcats’ coach is Michael Shewmaker, a former assistant at Castleton.
The world of college basketball is a small one.
