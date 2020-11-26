Scoring 35 goals in any season is a remarkable accomplishment. Putting 35 shots into the net during the COVID-shortened season is mind-boggling.
Proctor junior Maggie McKearin started the season like a house afire with four goals on a hot September day in the season opener in Poultney. She finished it with two goals in the cool of November on the biggest stage, the Division IV state championship game, a 4-2 victory over Hazen.
Thirty-five goals in 13 games is terrific but when you see her 21 assists that go along with it, you realize she is looking for teammates as much as she is the net.
Hampered by a nagging back injury her freshman season and missing out on four games due to COVID this year, make her career statistics amazing — 85 goals and 49 assists through the three years.
She not only had to overcome that back problem, but also the shadow. There was always the shadow.
Her older sister Abigail Jean McKearin has the state record for career soccer goals with 168.
“She has that added pressure of living up to her older sister and she has done it,” Hughes said.
Hughes didn’t coach Abby McKearin but he saw plenty of her. He went down to Ludlow on a rainy night when she scored her 100th goal and was at Mount St. Joseph when she broke the state record. He sees similarities between the siblings.
“The thing I see the same between her and Abby is that they both hunt the ball and they hunt the play,” Hughes said.
“Some players take plays off or take minutes off. Maggie doesn’t. She doesn’t stop.”
The other attribute that separates Maggie from other players, Hughes said, is vision.
“She sees the play before most kids do,” Hughes said.
McKearin is also well-rounded. She plays basketball and softball for the Phantoms, is cast in leading roles in the school plays and is a fixture on the school’s honor roll.
That warm day in Poultney that ushered in the season saw McKearin serve a perfect ball to Jenna Davine who headed it home.
“I saw the ball coming and I just put my head on it,” Davine said.
She would be the first of many teammates set up by McKearin during a 13-0 season.
The 35 goals set her apart, but those 21 assists underscore her role as a complete player.
It was enough to put her over the top as the Rutland Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
