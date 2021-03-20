ORFORD, N.H. — Kyle Carter hit the hardwood on fire on Saturday as he drained 17 points in the first half and Rivendell grabbed a quick lead but Connor McKearin would match that as the Proctor defense grew stronger.
The Phantoms grabbed a come from behind win, 60-53, in a game with lots of back and forth action.
After the hot start from Rivendell, Proctor began to come back with Brennon Crossmon starting things off for the visitors as the three-quarter court pressure began to disrupt the flow of Rivendell. The first quarter was all Rivendell as a buzzer beater by Chris Pierce had the Raptors flying.
In the second quarter, when McKearin took a seat with his second foul, the Raptors' offense sputtered while Proctor took full advantage.
Proctor found their shooting legs to cap a 12-2 run, heading into the break with a 28-24 lead.
"It was a nightmare start and it’s so hard to win on the road but we kept at it," said Proctor head coach Jake Eaton.
With the game tied 39-39 entering the final quarter, neither team gave an inch as the net ripped on both ends. Harry Molesworth for the Raptors and the Phantoms' McKearin traded 3-pointers to start the final eight minutes.
"I thought we were close to breaking the bar in the first half but they are a very good team and answered right back, we left the door open for them a bit," said Rivendell head coach Ross Convertino.
With most of the action taking place from the outside for the first 24 minutes but both teams began to look inside for the next few minutes as Rivendell’s offensive rebounding created opportunities.
McKearin would drain a deep 3-pointer to take back the lead but Garrett Stever’s beautiful euro step in the paint brought the Raptors within one point.
After a Carter Crossmon steal and bucket from Cam Richardson pushed the Proctor lead to 49-46, Kyle Carter would answer with two of his 27 points.
Proctor would add to their lead with a Bryson Bourne layup followed by an acrobatic floater off the fingers of McKearin making it 53-48 and Proctor had opened up their biggest lead since early in the half.
"When we started to increase our defensive pressure, it helped our transition game. Kyle is just a great player so we just tried to slow him down today," said McKearin.
The turnover bug bit Rivendell at the worst possible time as Proctor went into stall mode as the clock was working against Rivendell.
The Phantoms hit their free throws down the stretch and advanced to the Division IV semifinals. Proctor hosts No. 8 Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
"Typically we are an up tempo team but we mixed it up today, Proctor is a very good team and I tip my hat to them, we will be returning all of the team with no seniors so we’re already looking forward to next season," said Convertino.
McKearin dropped in 26 for Proctor and Brennon Crossman ended the day with 16 points.
Carter led Rivendell with 27 points, while Pierce added 8.
Rivendell drained 10 3-pointers and shot 7-for-10 from the line while Proctor connected on 9 of 14 from the charity stripe while hitting on seven shots from beyond the arc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.