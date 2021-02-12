WEST RUTLAND — You could not have had a high school boys basketball opener wrapped in a bigger package. Proctor’s 61-47 victory over West Rutland had it all including a 1,000-point milestone, a trophy at stake and a valiant upset bid by the Golden Horde.
McKearin joined Dave Shortsleeve, Scott Allenby, Clayt Doty, Randy Chartrand, Kyle McQuarrie and Curtis Robinson in the Proctor program’s 1,000-point club.
McKearin needed 23 points entering the game to reach the milestone and finished with a game-high 28.
The game was stopped when McKearin nailed the 3-pointer to reach the magic number and West Rutland Athletic Director Joe Harrington made the announcement about the accomplishment.
“It was great getting it with a win. It would have been tough to swallow in a loss,” McKearin said.
Yet, for a long time, it appeared as though the Golden Horde might pin a loss on the defending state champions.
Westside fashioned a 15-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and the game was tied 22-22 at halftime.
When Tim Blanchard nailed a 3-pointer, it gave the Horde a 27-23 lead early in the third quarter.
Westside coach Jordan Tolar had the Horde prepared. They outhustled the Phantoms for much of the game and looked poised for an upset.
“That is a mighty good West Rutland team. Jordan had them ready to play,” Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
Scrapping, diving on the floor and keeping balls alive on the offensive glass through sheer determination, the Horde served notice that, like the Phantoms, they have to be regarded as a contender for the D-IV crown.
“I knew it would be a tough game. They always bring it when they play us,” McKearin said. “They played the way that we try to play.”
The Phantoms finally wrestled the lead from the Horde and held a 41-37 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. After that, they were able to steadily pull away.
The victory gave the Phantoms the Tom Ascoli Trophy, a treasured piece of hardware the teams play for each season that is named for the late West Rutland High booster.
Levi Petit and Blanchard led the Golden Horde with 17 points each. Blanchard drilled three 3-pointers and Petit scored all types of ways.
“Levi is so athletic,” Harrington said.
Mac Perry added five points.
Following McKearin in scoring for Proctor was Brennon Crossmon with 15 points and Cam Richardson with eight.
Crossman was a catalyst for the offense in the way he ran the floor and aided the transition game.
Richardson, a senior who has not played basketball since middle school, was valuable on the boards, played hard-nosed defense and added some scoring.
“Camden gave us a big lift,” Eaton said. “He really picked us up.”
Carter Crossmon connected on a free throw and Richardson scored on a putback to finally give the Phantoms some breathing room (44-37) in the early minutes of the fourth quarter and things got easier from there.
McKearin’s milestone-netting trey pushed the lead to 56-45 with 2:56 remaining.
“Our role players struggled tonight but I am not surprised. It has been a long time since we have played,” Eaton said.
McKearin said the milestone represented “years of hard work, all of his teammates and coaches and all of that. I could not have done it without them.”
NOTES: Harrington announced all of the players on both teams, not just the starters as is the custom. He did it to honor everyone for persevering through the long preseason. ... Eaton has 24 players in the program (between varsity and JV) and calls his roster “the maroon army.”
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
