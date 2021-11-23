Wake up Maggie, I think I got somethin’ to say to you.
It’s late September and you already have 23 goals.
Apologies to Rod Stewart, but Proctor High senior Maggie McKearin’s soccer season deserves to be celebrated in song.
McKearin already had a season’s worth of goals before the month of September was over.
She went on to score 45 goals for the campaign.
Many were asking if that gaudy number were a state record. It’s big enough to be one but it isn’t even a school record. Heck, it’s not even a family record.
Maggie might well have eclipsed the 47 goals that her sister Abby scored in a season when she wore the Maroon & White were it not for missing a game due to COVID protocol.
“Maggie had a lot of younger players around her this year and she knew she had to get everyone involved,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
She did that, for sure, dishing off 25 assists.
McKearin, for her career, finished with 130 goals and 72 assists.
It is little wonder that McKearin repeats as the Rutland Herald Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
“She became more of a leader. She knew she had a bigger role this year,” Hughes said.
Despite also playing basketball and softball for the Phantoms, McKearin finds time to work on her soccer skills in the off-season.
“She works really hard on soccer when it is not in season,” said her father Joe McKearin, also her high school basketball coach.
During the summer months, Abby and Maggie will make the walk across the road from their Park Street home and train at the high school.
Abby and Maggie share an important trait: Unselfishness.
Abby scored in just about every game of her career on the way to amassing a state record 168 goals.
But her best game might have come on the day she did not score. Arlington was suffocating her with a triple or quadruple team, collapsing on her any time the Phantoms got in the offensive third of the field. She deftly played it to a teammate’s feet every time just at the right moment in a 4-2 win.
Maggie is also the master of the assist. She had 21 assists during a shortened COVID season last year and 25 more this year.
It is that type of complete game that has landed her the Player of the Year accolade for the second year in a row.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
