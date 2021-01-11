Proctor girls basketball fans are hoping their new coach is not your Average Joe.
Average doesn’t cut it in “Title Town” and nobody knows that better than Joe McKearin, who succeeds his brother-in-law Chris Hughes as the coach of the Phantoms.
He has had four of his own children play on plenty of state championship teams at Proctor High School.
He has had several “open gyms” but that has been the extent of it this year.
“We have had no drills and have not been running plays. It’s just been a lot of throwing up shots,” McKearin said.
He is very familiar with the team he inherits. His daughter Maggie is a junior and has been playing on the varsity team since she was an eighth grader.
He knows there is a lot of retreading to be on the this Phantom machine. Three outstanding starters have been lost via graduation from the team that made it to the state title game that it never got to play due to COVID.
But some of that void will be filled by freshman Isabel Greb and Joe McKearin calls Rachel Stuhlmueller “a hard worker” underneath the basket.
“We will also rely a lot on Laci French,” he said.
Stuhlmueller plays bigger than she is and will be counted on for much of the rebounding on a team that is on the smallish side.
“I think that because we are so small that we are going to have to play faster, be an up tempo team and press,” McKearin said.
He said his brother-in-law was playing a faster game toward the end of the 2019-20 season so it does not figure to be a major change to the players.
Ron Wood and Kevin Ratti will be his assistants.
He knows there are some challenges on the horizon.
“I know that Mid-Vermont Christian is going to be very good. They are well-coached and have some good players. I know West Rutland is going to be very good,” McKearin said.
Last year, the Phantoms split their two games with Mid-Vermont during the regular season and were scheduled to meet in the year’s biggest game at Barre Auditorium.
“I’m excited,” McKearin said.
His brother-in-law lives about a two-minute stroll around the corner so McKearin knows he will be able to tap into Hughes with any questions about the 2021 edition of Phantom girls basketball.
