PROCTOR — Proctor’s Maggie McKearin connected on five 3-point field goals during a 26-point performance, but Poultney coach Todd Hayes felt that one of her 3s was bigger than the others in Friday night’s 53-25 victory over his Poultney Blue Devils.
The win puts the No. 2 Phantoms into the semifinals on Tuesday night against No. 3 Mid-Vermont Christian.
The 3 that Hayes thought was critical was McKearin’s extremely long trey to beat the halftime buzzer, sending the Phantoms to the locker room with a 20-7 lead.
It came righty after Kaitlyn DeBonis’ hoop sliced the lead to 10.
“Maggie’s 3 just before the half, that shot was huge,” Hayes said.
McKearin’s launch sent the Phantoms into intermission on a high and had to deflate the Devils.
The first half was a long way from being an instructional video for offensive basketball. Both teams missed easy shots repeatedly and committed an inordinate number of turnovers.
“We struggled early with our offense,” Hayes said.
He wasn’t kidding. The Blue Devils trailed 8-2 after the opening quarter.
The Phantoms picked their game up in the third quarter, outscoring the Devils 18-8 to take a 38-15 lead.
“We played a very good third quarter,” Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
Sydney Wood sparked the Phantoms in that stanza by drilling consecutive 3-pointers.
“It wasn’t our best game but I am proud of our team,” Wood said. “Even when we don’t have our best game, we find a way to get the win.
“Our shots were not falling (in the first half) but we know that when the shots aren’t falling, we just have to keep shooting when we get open looks.”
Following McKearin in scoring was Wood with six points and Rachel Stuhlmueller, Isabel Greb and Hope Kelley with four apiece.
Freshmen led the Blue Devils in scoring. Kaitlyn DeBonois had 10 points and Kayden L’Esperance added seven. Grace Hayes and Hannah Welch each drained a 3 for the Devils.
The No. 7 Blue Devils wrap up their season with a record of 5-4 but it was a gratifying season for coach Hayes and his Blue Devils who took a big step by winning a playoff game.
Coach McKearin might have found that his bench is a little deeper on this night. Freshman Cadence Goodwin came in to grab some rebounds and also scored.
The Phantoms take a 9-1 record into their game against Mid-Vermont.
“I am excited. I know that we have what it takes to go all the way,” Wood said.
Mid-Vermont is the team the Phantoms were ready to play in the Division IV state championship game last March when the event was canceled by COVID.
It looked like mud season indoors the way both offenses were stuck in the opening stanza.
It was just 5-2 going into the final minute of the quarter when McKearin made the first of her 3-pointers.
Tip-off time for Tuesday night’s game between the Phantoms and Eagles in Almo Buggiani Gymnasium is 6 p.m.
