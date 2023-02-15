The Spaulding girls hockey team has a winning culture that very few can match across the state. In the last four seasons, the Crimson Tide have lost a total of four games, two of which coming in the playoffs.
To be as elite as Spaulding has been in recent years, teams need their best players to buy in. Senior Rebecca McKelvey has certainly done so in her high school career.
McKelvey had a milestone day in an 8-0 win for the Crimson Tide against Rutland Wednesday afternoon at Spartan Arena.
McKelvey had history on her doorstep on this day. She needed one goal to get to 100 for her high school career and was inching incredibly close to setting program records in assists and points.
Check. Check. And check.
McKelvey hit all three marks in a dominant showing for undefeated Spaulding. She scored one goal and had two assists.
"I definitely wanted to hit it tonight," McKelvey said. "I wanted to get those good assists."
The senior winger now holds the Spaulding points record with 165 and assists record with 65 to go along with her 100 goals.
"(Rebecca) works so hard at what she does, scoring goals and being the first to the puck and trying to move puck," said Crimson Tide coach Dave Lawrence. "She takes it very seriously. She has a strong work ethic in practice of trying to do the right thing and leading people the right way.
"She's helped move this program to where it is, her whole senior class has. She's a big piece of that. They've bought into the culture that we bring as coaches and its translated into a lot of success.
"You could sense (Rebecca) put a lot of pressure on herself as she chased the milestone and that part is finally gone. We had a big hug after the game and her smile showed how happy she was about reaching her goal. I'm just really proud of her."
McKelvey is joined in her senior class by Hannah King, Molly Parker, Mattie Cetin and Rayna Long. Those girls haven't lost much in their high school careers and haven't done so once this season.
Teams don't have the success that Spaulding has without being filled with depth. That talent showed in Wednesday's game with eight different girls accounting for the eight Tide goals.
"We work well moving the puck and stay positive on the bench, keeping the energy up, no matter what the score was," McKelvey said.
"They all support each other," Lawrence said.
Spaulding broke the game open with seven goals across the first two periods.
Amelia Healey, Ellie Parker and McKelvey accounted for the first period goals, with assists coming from McKelvey, King, Aubrey Tremblay and Kaya Moulton.
It was Tremblay's first varsity point.
Allison French, Ruby Harrington, Avery Burke and King scored in the second with assists from Lilly Mayo, Molly Parker, Burke, French and Gracie Lunt.
It was French's first varsity goal.
Spaulding tacked on one final goal in the third period with Peyton LaPerle scoring on an assist from McKelvey and Molly Parker.
Rutland and the Crimson Tide have had some fun battles in the last few seasons, but this is a much younger RHS squad.
Rutland has built on a lot of positive moments this year and there was nothing more positive than its Senior Day win against Harwood on Monday.
RHS knew the mammoth task it had on its hands, competing against Spaulding on Wednesday.
"We're trying to make the most of every period," said Rutland coach Emme O'Rourke. "It was our seniors last home game, so we had that emotional check-in of it meaning a lot to them for us all to show up today."
One of those seniors Sierra McDermott was her usual standout self in goal, making 39 saves. Her Spaulding counterpart Rayna Long made a trio of stops.
Rutland (1-17) is at South Burlington Saturday, while Spaulding (17-0-1) is at Burlington/Colchester on Monday.
