The Rutland boys hockey team recently did its 2021 season banquet and the award given to Ryan Melen showed the respect the senior has garnered.
Melen was awarded the team’s Most Valuable Player, capping off a strong career in the red and white for the forward.
It wasn’t a lifetime achievement award for Melen, it’s something he earned on the ice every day in this crazy, abbreviated 2021 season.
Melen was the team’s leading points scorer and he earns the Rutland Herald Boys Hockey Player of the Year distinction for his efforts.
Rutland coach Mike Anderson was the head coach for the last two years of the senior’s Rutland career. He saw first-hand what makes Melen special when he takes the ice at Spartan Arena.
It’s the little things that set Melen apart.
“Ryan was a lead by example type of guy,” Anderson said of Melen, one of five seniors, along with Augie Louras, Maguire Baker, Owen Simpson and Dillon Moore, on this year’s team.
“It’s good for the younger guys to see what he does on a daily basis. He wasn’t afraid to block a shot or do the dirty work. It’s easy for other guys to follow because they see a senior leader like him doing that.”
Melen’s leadership was big for guys like freshman Patrick Cooley who exploded as a go-to goal scorer in his first high school season.
Melen is always doing what he can to put his team in a good position to be successful.
“His work ethic is his most important asset,” Anderson said. “We’ve never questioned Ryan’s work ethic when he takes the ice.”
In the biggest games, Melen is bound to step up.
In the Ravens’ 5-4 double overtime loss to Colchester in the Division I playoffs, he did everything he could to keep his team’s hopes alive.
Within the first minute of play, he skated down the left flank and shot a perfect pass over to Cooley skating down the other side for a goal. He assisted on another goal later in the period.
With Rutland down heading to the third period, he scored to draw the Ravens even.
The Lakers went on to dash Rutland’s playoff hopes in the second overtime period, but the effort of Melen in that game showed that he was never going down without a fight.
It’s that kind of effort that defined his high school career.
“(Ryan) did a little of everything for us,” Anderson said. “He was a goal scorer, a power play guy. He was great for us.”
Melen and his fellow seniors are set to move on. It will be up to the likes of Cooley, Oliver Hamilton and Micaiah Boyle, among others, to carry on the leadership he displayed.
