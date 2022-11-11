CASTLETON — The Spartan Classic got off to a scintillating start at Castleton University's Glenbrook Gymnasium on Friday night.
It tipped off with a couple of men's basketball games that saw Castleton trimming Coast Guard 64-54 and Colby College edging Maine rival St. Joseph's in overtime 99-95 in a pulsating game that saw 11 lead changes and the score tied 13 times.
It was also a night for individual memories. Castleton coach Paul Culpo reached the milestone 200th career victory and Rutland High graduate Noah Tyson enjoyed one sweet homecoming in a key role for Colby.
"It was about Noah," Culpo said of putting together the Spartan Classic and inviting Tyson's team. "He deserved to come back here and play in front of the home fans."
Tyson is the son of Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson and he grew up shooting baskets in Glenbrook Gym as a young elementary school student.
Maybe it was the comfort of his old surroundings that enabled him to drain all four pressure-packed free throws down the stretch in the Mules win over St. Joseph.
"Being back in the home gym is nice," Noah said.
"It meant a whole lot to me to come back here and play. I got the word from coach that we might be coming back here to play in a tournament."
CU 64, Coast Guard 54
Castleton got off to a strong start and when Justin Schwarzbeck knocked down a 3-point field goal, it ballooned the Spartans' lead to 24-12.
Schwarzbeck heated up behind the 3-point line in the first half, connecting on four of his five attempts.
"Once I made the second one, I was feeling it," Schwarzbeck said.
The Spartans took a 31-23 lead into the halftime locker room.
Schwarzbeck said the halftime was message was to get tougher on the boards.
"They got a lot of points on offensive rebounds in the first half," he said.
The game tightened up in the second half and the Spartans only led by two (52-50) when Joe Russell made a pivotal play. He stole the ball and converted a layup and Castleton was able to pull away from there.
"We were really happy to get this win especially here at home," Schwarzbeck said.
It was much needed after the Spartans opened the season with a tough road loss against SUNY Cobleskill.
"I was stuck on 199 for a long time," Culpo said.
"I really like this team we have and I think we are going to be better than people think."
The Spartans still have a number of games before they get into the Little East Conference portion of the schedule.
"The physicality of the Little East has really hurt us in the past," Culpo said.
"The physicality of our guards is much better this year."
Schwarzbeck had a big all-round night with 17 points, nine rebounds, a couple of assists and a steal.
Joe Russell added 13 points and also grabbed nine rebounds. He was also disruptive on defense with four steals.
Tray Wright had eight points and was an effective distributor with five assists.
"This group is good kids and they are all connected," Culpo said.
Colby 99, St. Joe's 95
Tyson had a lot of fans in the crowd and he gave them something to cheer about immediately, nailing a very long 3-point field goal for the first points of the game just 30 seconds into the contest.
The rest of the half was not what he would have scripted. He picked up two quick fouls and spent the rest of the half on the bench, playing only two minutes before the break.
"All the credit to my teammates. They really picked me up," Tyson said.
Despite missing almost all of the first half, Tyson finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
Tyson was one of four Mules in double figures led by Max Poulton's 21 points.
Tyson has not made his last visit to Vermont this senior season. The Mules are at Middlebury College on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The game was also a homecoming for St. Joseph's head coach Tyler Ackley who played and coached at Castleton.
