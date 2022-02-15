We have had some temperatures this winter where the extreme cold has had weathermen warning us about the dangers of wind chill and having exposed skin.
It was on a night like that about 30 years ago that a man was staked out by a fire that he had built in a barrel outside the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym. He was holding a sign that said “NEED TICKETS.”
The University of Vermont women’s basketball team’s games was the toughest ticket in the state at the time. The gym was packed every night and with Rutgers in Burlington for an NCAA playoff game, the man was willing to brave the dangerous cold to be able to attend the game.
The mania for women’s basketball then was as mammoth as Lake Champlain, the emotions as high as Mount Mansfield.
Everyone loved the team that coach Cathy Inglese had built. The Catamounts cultivated state pride in a way that few things ever could.
A hit song in 1993 was Runaway Train by Soul Asylum.
Inglese’s Catamounts were a runaway train, going 57-2 her last two years (1991-93) in Burlington and making the NCAA Division I Tournament both seasons.
It is little wonder that she is a member of the latest class going into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
Imagine the joy around the state if she was around to attend the ceremony. Hundreds of people would be approaching her to talk about those largely homegrown teams.
Inglese died in 2019 at the age of 60 after suffering a traumatic brain injury in a fall at Hofstra University where she had recently been hired asan assistant coach.
Much of the appeal from Inglese’s glory years at Vermont was that they won all the time. Another part of the appeal was that the Catamounts did it with players the fans had grown up with — they were neighbors, friends and players they had followed in high school.
There were Randolph’s Jen Niebling, Essex’s Carrie Lapine and Brattleboro’s Kari Greenbaum. One from the northern tier of the state, another from the geographic center of Vermont and another from the deep southern slice of the state.
That was the fan base, too. They came from all corners of the state to follow those Catamounts.
They won and they did it with flair.
Maybe nobody played harder than Niebling. Her knees were scarred every season from diving on the floor..
They were just plain fun.
It did not just magically happen when Inglese walked in the door. Her first UVM team in 1986-87 endured an 8-16 season.
She did not have her first winning team until 1989-90 but that was the beginning of the most magical time in the history of UVM women’s basketball.
The tireless work and all of the recruiting was paying off.
Inglese and the other members of the newest Vermont Hall of Fame Class will be inducted in a ceremony on April 30 at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel on Williston Road in South Burlington, just a short ride from where Inglese’s winning Catamounts played to packed houses.
There will be some sadness because Inglese won’t be there to receive the recognition.
Mostly, though, it will be a joyous occasion as memories are rekindled about one of the most wonderful times in the state’s sports history.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.