CASTLETON — Lopsided scores don't always tell the story of a game. That was certainly the case in the field hockey matchup between Middlebury College and Castleton University Tuesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The final score read 8-0 Middlebury, but the Panther goals never came easy against a scrappy Spartan defense.
"We have not played like this against Middlebury, even before I was here," said second-year Castleton coach Emily Lowell, who played her collegiate field hockey at CU. "Middlebury is obviously top of the top and our expectation coming in is to make sure we're competing and challenging them."
Tuesday was Middlebury's season opener. The Panthers are coming in with expectations higher than anybody in the country in Division III. Middlebury is ranked as the No. 1 team in the NFHCA preseason coaches poll and is coming off an undefeated season that saw the Panthers win their fourth consecutive national championship.
The run to a potential fifth title has to start somewhere and Tuesday was it for Middlebury.
"It was nice to play against a good team like Castleton," said Panthers coach Katharine DeLorenzo. "Eight to nothing doesn't tell the story about a good battle. Hats off Castleton for the way they defended. They really forced us to use our structure to get the ball in front of the goal cage."
Middlebury dominated possession for most of the game, so the Spartans had to expend a ton of defensive energy to keep up. Even with tired legs, Castleton held its own.
"That was the hardest I've seen them work," Lowell said. "We're walking away from this feeling really good. It's No. 1 in the country and we aren't even nationally ranked, so I feel really confident coming out of this game."
When the Panthers did score goals, they did it in spurts.
Katie George opened the scoring midway through the first quarter on a great effort down the end line to poke a shot in far post from the left side, and less than two minutes later, Aubrey Lazar scored on assist from Ellie Harrison.
It was the same story in the second quarter where Middlebury scored three goals within a two and a half minute span. Lazar netted her second of the day on a rebound, before Sadie LeStage scored on her own rebound and Amy Griffin scored the third of that run.
Middlebury added three insurance goals in the second half, all coming in the fourth, with Harrison, Grace Keefe and Hanna Medwar scoring. Harrison and Caroline Haggerty had assists in the quarter.
The Spartans have 13 new faces on the team this year, meaning players are still finding their groove. One that is having no problem making an early impact is freshman goalie Zoe Martin, from Haverhill, Massachusetts.
Martin played in the second half of Tuesday's contest and wasn't scared of the big moment. She held Middlebury scoreless for the whole third quarter and multiple minutes into the fourth, making some great saves to do so.
The freshman has seen time in both of the previous two CU games, but there's no team more potent than the one she saw on Tuesday. Martin had 11 saves.
"I was expecting her to be more nervous in the cage," Lowell said. "There was not one ounce of fear. Her speed and her footwork is going to take her far. She's a hard worker with a great attitude."
Junior goalie Hannah Frittenberg had a great day as well, making 20 saves in a busy first half.
The loss left Castleton at 1-2. Lowell is very excited for what's to come and the potential this squad has.
"I am so excited for the season. I think we're going to be a huge threat in the Little East," Lowell said.
The Spartans have their first LEC game on Saturday at 6 p.m., hosting Framingham State during Homecoming weekend at the school.
Middlebury has a massive early-season test on Saturday, playing at NESCAC rival Amherst College. The Mammoths are also nationally ranked.
